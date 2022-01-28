EC Announces Two-Phase Biennial Polls for UP Legislative Council Local Authorities Seats

Amid the ongoing battle between the political parties for upcoming UP assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced to hold biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats spread across 35 local authorities’ constituencies in two phases on March 3 and 7. The counting will take place on March 12. The term of members is ending on March 7.

“The Model Code of Conduct concerning the said elections will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituency. The Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding the Covid-19 containment measures are compiled with while making arrangements for conducting the elections," reads the EC statement.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency has two seats for which separate elections will be held, the poll body said. In phase one, 29 constituencies, and in phase two, six constituencies will go for polls.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri Local Authorities’ constituency, which has two members, will go for polls in phase 1. The notification for phase one of the poll to be held on March 3 will be issued on February 4, while notification for phase two of the poll on March 7 will be issued on February 10.

