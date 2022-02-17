EC Restrains Political Parties from Circulating Kumar Vishwas's Video on Kejriwal

A day after former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleged that party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been a supporter of Khalistani separatists in Punjab on a video, the Election Commission of India on Thursday called it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and directed political parties against broadcasting it.

“The video clipping has been disapproved by the State MCMC committee in its meeting held on dated 17.02.2022. The concerned political parties have been separately asked to stop playing this video content at various social media platforms as it violates Manual of Model Code of Conduct of ECI," a statement of the EC stated.

The EC added that the video being played is a violation of MCC and directed to immediately stop the broadcasting or telecasting of this video on social media and TV Channels.

Advertisement

The decision from the EC comes after AAP leader Raghav Chadha had requested the poll body to restrain the Congress and other political parties from running the video. Chadha had claimed that the video of Kumar Vishwas was maligning the image of the party in the eyes of the general public.

“I would like to tell these dishonest forces that the people of Punjab will not get entangled in this propaganda. People of Punjab know that the dishonest forces just want to conspire to stop an honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," Raghav Chadha said earlier on Thursday.

In the video, which was widely shared on social media platforms, AAP founding member Kumar Vishwas made serious allegations against Kejriwal. Vishwas had gone on to claim that Kejriwal had collaborated with Khalistani separatists for political gains.

The ruling and the opposition parties in the state had attacked Kejriwal over the video. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hit out at Kejriwal and questioned why is the AAP leader silent on the allegations. BJP’s Amit Malviya had also shared the video of Vishwas to launch an attack on Kejriwal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.