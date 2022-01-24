EC Sends Notice to AAP for Model Code of Conduct Breach

Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India has sought AAP's explanation over its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann allegedly holding a roadshow in Sangrur on Sunday in violation of the model code of conduct.

The poll panel has imposed some restrictions on holding rallies and other electioneering activities in a bid to check the spread of Covid during the assembly elections in the five states.

Mann along with his party's supporters had allegedly held a roadshow at Dhuri in Sangrur district on Sunday. Dhuri Returning Officer Ismat Vijay Singh on Monday said the show cause notice was issued to the AAP's district chief, asking him to explain why no action should be taken against the party for violating the model code.

