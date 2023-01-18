Election Commission to Announce Assembly Polls Schedule for Three States Today; PC at 2:30 PM

Election Commission of India (ECI) will be announcing schedule for Assembly elections in three states at 2:30 pm today. The schedule for assembly election of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will be announced today, EC said in a press note.

“Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the Schedule of General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura- 2023," EC said.

The tenure of Nagaland Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12 this year, while that of Meghalaya and Tripura will end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.

This year, a total of nine are going to polls. Apart from Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, assembly elections will also take place in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Assembly elections are also expected in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir this year. The legislative assembly has been dissolved since November 2018. The next elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be the first since 2014 and the first since the territory’s special status was revoked after Centre scrapped Article 370 and withdrew its statehood in 2019.

