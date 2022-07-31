ED at Sanjay Raut's Mumbai Home to Grill Him on Patra Chawl Land Scam Case, Leader 'Uncooperative'

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The ED was looking into Raut in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’. Sources in the ED later said the leader may be taken to its zonal office by 2 PM, and that Raut was not cooperating as needed with the agency.

Raut was previously summoned by the investigation agency on July 20 in the Patra Chawl land scam case, which he skipped and informed his lawyers that due to the ongoing Parliament session, he could only appear after August 7. On July 1, he recorded his statement for the first time. In the case, the ED had attached Raut’s properties in Dadar and Alibag.

Advertisement

The agency wants to question Sanjay Raut about his “business and other links" with Pravin Raut, as well as about his wife’s property deals, sources said, adding that the leader may be taken to the ED office later. Whether or not there will be an arrest shall be determined, they added.

Sources also added that ED officials aren’t allowing anybody in the Raut family to speak on the phone. They said documents are being sought by the team, and that the family has not been informed about the next course of action.

Amid the developments, Raut also sent out of a tweet, saying: “Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight". Later, he called it a ‘false case, false evidence’. “I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray..Balasaheb taught us to fight…I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," he said.

Advertisement

What is the Patra Chawl Land Scam Case?

Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd signed an agreement with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in 2007 to provide new homes to 672 tenants of Patra Chawl in Mumbai’s suburban area of Goregaon, then develop flats for MHADA and sell the remaining area to private developers.

Advertisement

However, the ED claims that Pravin Raut and the other directors of Guru Ashish Constructions did not build a single house for the 672 displaced tenants. They actually sold the floor space index to nine private developers for Rs 901.79 crore.

In addition, Guru Ashish Constructions launched a project called The Meadows and received bookings worth approximately Rs 138 crore from flat buyers. According to the ED, Guru Ashish Constructions’ total proceeds of crime from these “illegal activities" amount to Rs 1,039.79 crore.

What Does ED Say

Advertisement

According to the ED, their investigations revealed that Pravin received Rs 100 crore from HDIL and “diverted" it to various accounts of “his close associates, family members, and business entities," including Sanjay Raut’s family.

The ED also stated that in 2010, Varsha Raut received Rs 83 lakh in criminal proceeds directly or indirectly from Madhuri Raut, Pravin Raut’s wife. Varsha Raut used this money to purchase a Dadar apartment. It was also revealed that after the ED investigation was launched, Varsha Raut transferred Rs 55 lakh to Madhuri Raut. There are also a number of other transactions," the ED said.

Advertisement

“During the said period, eight plots of land at Kihim beach in Alibaug were also purchased in the names of Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Sanjay Raut. In this land deal, apart from the registered value, cash payments were made to the sellers. On identification of these assets and other assets of Pravin Raut, a provisional attachment order attaching all these assets of Pravin Raut and his associates has been issued," the ED had earlier said, according to reports.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here