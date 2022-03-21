Home » News » World » Russia Claims Ukraine Mall Used to Store Rocket Systems

Russia Claims Ukraine Mall Used to Store Rocket Systems

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential apartment building after it was hit by shelling as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential apartment building after it was hit by shelling as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Russia said it used 'precision-guided weaponry' to destroy a store of 'multiple-launch rocket systems'

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: March 21, 2022, 22:29 IST

Russia said Monday that a shopping mall in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which was attacked and destroyed overnight killing at least eight people, was used to store rocket systems.

Russia used “precision-guided weaponry" to destroy a store of “multiple-launch rocket systems" and ammunition in a shopping centre in Kyiv, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 21, 2022, 22:14 IST