Russia Claims Ukraine Mall Used to Store Rocket Systems

AFP
Updated: March 21, 2022, 22:29 IST
Russia said Monday that a shopping mall in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which was attacked and destroyed overnight killing at least eight people, was used to store rocket systems.
Russia used “precision-guided weaponry" to destroy a store of “multiple-launch rocket systems" and ammunition in a shopping centre in Kyiv, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told media.
first published: March 21, 2022, 22:14 IST