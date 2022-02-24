ED Starts Probing Nawab Malik in Money Laundering Case, His Links With Dawood Ibrahim

Just a day after, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was granted eight-day custody of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, by a special PMLA court in Mumbai in a money laundering case, the ED has begun its investigation into the alleged property deal between Nawab Malik and close aides of underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim.

According to highly placed sources within the central agency, the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Minority Development minister, Malik on Thursday was repeatedly questioned about the financial trials. However, sources from the ED claim that Malik has not been cooperating with the probe.

Malik will also be questioned about the means of funding for the property deal as ED is trying to establish if there were any alleged hawala transactions, sources told CNN News18.

As of now, the agency is probing a property situated at Kurla in Mumbai that belonged to Munira Plumber. The ED has alleged that Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Hassena Parker got the land through fraudulent means and transferred the property rights to her bodyguard Salim Patel.

The ED has further alleged that Nawab Malik then usurped the property at a throw-away price via a company named Solidus Investments private limited, belonging to the family of Malik. The ED estimated the current valuation of the property at Rs 300 crore.

According to the remand copy, the ED had stated that with the strong support of Nawab Malik, and his property deals, terror network of Dawood Ibrahim in India was strengthen financially.

Sources also claimed that Nawab’s brother Captain Malik, will also be summoned soon, as ED intensifies its probe. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik’s sister, who tried to meet him at the ED office in South Mumbai on Thursday was denied permission.

Meanwhile several members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), on Thursday staged peaceful protests and stood in solidarity with Malik, stating that the central agencies are being used to target members of the MVA government. Meanwhile, the opposition which is BJP in the state, has demanded the resignation of Nawab Malik.

