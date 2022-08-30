The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued a summons to Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in Kolkata in connection with its probe into the coal pilferage scam, said sources.

The central agency asked Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to appear at its Kolkata office on Friday morning.

While attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a programme, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on Monday apprehended that the central agencies might send notices to her nephew, considered the second in command in the party, and other senior leaders.

“Abhishek gave a good speech today, he might be called tomorrow by the ED or CBI. Earlier, he was given notice, his wife was given notice, now I think his son will also be called. Take your son when they call you, they should also see how strong a two-year-old is."

Not only Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, too, said, “We are having this big rally, I can give in writing that they will do something in four-five days. We will not bow down."

Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned by the ED twice and his statement was recorded under the His statement earlier was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

QUESTIONED EARLIER

On March 21, Abhishek Banerjee and his wife was questioned in Delhi for over eight hours in connection with the case. They had then moved the Supreme Court, requesting they be questioned in Kolkata. The SC had then directed asked the agency to question them in Kolkata.

Sources close to Banerjee said he had not received the summons, but if he is summoned, he will face the interrogation.

The TMC feels this is a conspiracy and they will definitely play it out. The BJP, on the other hand, is claiming it is the direction of the court that has nothing to do with the party. BJP leader Rahul Sinha said: “Why are they scared if they have not done anything wrong? The agency can call anybody."

THE CASE

According to the ED, two companies involved in the scam are linked to Banerjee and his family. The companies allegedly received money from smugglers.

Sources in ED said they need to interrogate to understand the money trail.

Banerjee’s sister-in-law Menoka Gambhir, too, has been called in Delhi office on September 5.

