Shinde Camp Files Caveat in SC as Uddhav Set to Challenge EC’s Shiv Sena Order

A day after the Election Commission’s order on the Shiv Sena tussle, the Eknath Shinde camp on Saturday filed a caveat before the Supreme Court.

The camp seeks that no orders shall be passed in case Uddhav Thackeray’s camp files a plea in the top court challenging the Election Commission’s order.

The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow" will be allotted to the Eknath Shinde faction.

Uddhav Thackeray Says Will Move Supreme Court Against EC

Advertisement

Uddhav Thackeray has termed the EC’s ruling as the murder of democracy and said he will approach the Supreme Court against the Commission.

“Whatever has happened is unexpected. This fight was on in the SC… don’t take any decision till the court decides anything. This was expected from EC. They should have the mandate of the people…It is compulsory to listen to both sides… EC should conduct a hearing. This is the murder of Indian democracy," he said.

“I feel within few months local body elections including BMC election will be held and people will take revenge for what you have done. They have stolen our symbol but the real bow and arrow will remain with me and we will keep worshipping that. We are going to the SC against this decision of EC," he added.

EC SAYS SHINDE FACTION IS ‘REAL’ SHIV SENA

Advertisement

In the order, the Election Commission observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is “undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, the EC added

Advertisement

The EC observed 40 MLAs, supporting the Shinde faction, garnered 36,57,327 votes out of total 47,82,440 votes i.e ~76% of votes polled in favour of 55 winning MLAs. This contrasts with 11,25,113 votes garnered by 15 MLAs whose support is claimed by the Thackeray faction. As against 90,49,789, total votes polled by Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra Assembly election in 2019 (including the losing candidates), votes polled by 40 MLAs supporting the petitioner come to ~40 % whereas votes polled by 15 MLAs supporting the Respondents come to ~12% of total votes.

13 MPs supporting the Shinde faction garnered 74,88,634 votes out of total 1,02,45143 votes i.e ~73% of votes polled in favor of 18 MPs in Lok Sabha polls 2019. This contrasts with 27,56,509 votes garnered by 5 MPs supporting Thackeray faction i.e ~ 27% of votes polled in favour of 18 MPs.

Read all the Latest Politics News here