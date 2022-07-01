Home » News » Politics » Eknath Shinde, Rebel Maharashtra MLAs Paid Guwahati Hotel Bills Before Leaving

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra. (File Photo: News18)
Though the hotel officials are tightlipped on the total bill, sources said Rs 6870 lakh were paid for their stay in the upscale Radisson Blu hotel located at Gotanagar near Jalukbari

PTI
Guwahati // Updated: July 01, 2022, 17:57 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who had camped at a Guwahati luxury hotel for eight days have cleared their bills before they checked out on Wednesday, a hotel official said. Though the hotel officials are tight-lipped on the total bill, sources said Rs 68-70 lakh were paid for their stay in the upscale Radisson Blu hotel located at Gotanagar near Jalukbari.

A total 70 rooms in different floors of the hotel were booked for the Maharashtra MLAs and their associates. The hotel had closed its restaurants, banquets and other facilities for the non-resident guests from June 22 to June 29, the period of their stay. “The Maharashtra legislators stayed in the hotel as normal guests. They cleared the bills before leaving. There is no money pending," a senior official of the hotel told PTI.

