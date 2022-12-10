Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Himachal Congress Passes Resolution to Let Kharge Decide Next CM; BJP Meet in Gujarat to Elect CM Today

Addressing the media after the over two-hour meeting, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said the one-line resolution was passed unanimously and the party’s observers would submit their report to its high command on Saturday.

For now, the party observes submitted a list of the party’s winning MLAs to the governor and “sought time” to formally stake claim to form the government.

The meeting was chaired by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Himachal Pradesh Congress incharge Rajeev Shukla. Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh was also present besides the winning MLAs.

The CLP meeting, which was scheduled for 6 pm was postponed to 8 pm as some of the MLAs had not arrived.

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting, chief minister hopefuls Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached the party office in state capital Shimla along with their supporters, who raised slogans in their favour.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said that the views of the newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh were being sought to bring out a consensus on who will be their leader.

He said the observers sent have been seeking individual views of all party legislators and they would convey to him their opinions, based on which the party will take a decision on the chief ministerial candidate.

In other news, among the 68 newly elected legislators in Himachal Pradesh, 23 are first-timers — 14 of the Congress, eight of BJP and one independent.

A meeting of the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Gujarat will be held on Saturday in Gandhinagar to pick a new leader, who will take over as the next chief minister, said the ruling party on Friday as incumbent Bhupendra Patel appears set to return for a second straight term in office.

Patel won a second straight term from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district by 1.92 lakh votes, will remain chief minister.

Patel’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 12 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be present along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

On Friday, Chief Minister Patel tendered his resignation along with his entire cabinet to pave the way for formation of a new government in the state after the ruling BJP won a landslide victory in the just concluded Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress has been “forced” to look for its existence after the record victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the just concluded Gujarat Assembly polls, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

As votes were counted for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party recorded its biggest-ever win in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state by securing 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly, while Congress dethroned the saffron party in the hill state by winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly.

In Gujarat, Congress finished second winning 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which made its debut with a high-decibel campaign won 5 seats. Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party picked up one.

Congress recorded its worst performance in Gujarat, as AAP took some of the opposition vote share.

Incumbent Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to return for his second term and take oath on December.

In Himachal, BJP came in second with winning 25 seats, followed by independent candidates wining 3 seats. The AAP failed to open its account while CPI-M also did not win any seat while its sitting MLA from Theog also lost. Himachal Pradesh has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985.

