Election 2022 LIVE: BJP To Release Manifesto For Himachal at 10 AM Today; PM Modi To Address Rallies in Gujarat

Shah will also address public meetings at several places in the state today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh have made up their minds to retain the BJP in power and exuded confidence that a “double-engine government” will be formed in the hill state as the saffron party provides stability in comparison to the “selfish groups” from previous governments that conspire to divide the society.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi accused it of neglecting Himachal as it was a “small state” that sends only four MPs to Lok Sabha.

Stressing that it was necessary to achieve rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said, “I am happy that the people of Himachal, its youth, mothers and sisters understand this very well.” Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, “sewa baav” (service), “sam-baav” (equanimity), and accorded highest priority to development.

This comes a day after, Congress released its -“Himachal, Himachliyat Aur Hum” manifesto, highlighting issues of price rise, unemployment, restoration of the old pension scheme among other things.

Banking on the anti-incumbency factor, the party urged voters not to reelect BJP in the state and promised employment employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth. It has also promised to provide 1,500 per month compensation to women in the state, 300 units of free electricity to the people and a start-up fund of Rs 680 crores for the youth.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has also appealed to the people of Himachal to give his party a chance and make a “new-engine” government in the state this time. Referring to the “double-engine government” motif of the BJP’s poll campaign, he alleged that it took Himachal Pradesh in the wrong direction and not towards good schools, good hospitals and jobs.

Gujarat Elections 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state on Sunday first time after poll dates were announced for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The prime minister is set to address rallies in Kaprada at 3PM, and will be a part of the ‘Papa Ni Pari Lagnotsav’ in Bhavnagar where a Samuha Lagna function will be held of more than 500 girls who had lost their fathers later in the evening.

Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8. The poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the fray.

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, after it was finalised at a meeting f the party’s central election committee (CEC) chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress is seeking to oust BJP from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

In the 2017 Gujarat elections, the BJP had won 99 seats and the Congress 77 of the total 182 seats.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Gujarat government on Saturday over the Morbi bridge collapse, saying said such a “corrupt” dispensation had no right to be in power. “This is an example of the corruption of the BJP government of Gujarat. Such a corrupt government has no right to be in power,” Gehlot said.

