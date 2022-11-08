Elections 2022 LIVE: Big Jolt to Congress in Himachal as 26 Leaders Join BJP; CM Thakur Says Saffron Party to Stay in Power for Next 25 Yrs

Elections 2022 LIVE: As Himachal Pradesh is set to vote for the 68 assembly seats on Saturday, 26 leaders of the Congress party, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the ruling BJP on Monday. Coming as a big jolt to the party, the leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Jairam Thakur and BJP state elections in charge Sudhan Singh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made light of the Himachal Pradesh “convention” of electing a new party ever assembly poll and predicted that the BJP was set to be in government in the state over the next 25 years.

The hill state has a history of alternating between the Congress and the BJP every assembly election since 1982.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda also claimed that the state will join Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in re-electing his party, and dismissed AAP’s challenge in the hill state and Gujarat, saying it has a history of making a lot of noise during polls but ends up losing even deposit in most seats.

Nadda also urged voters to cast their choices not on the basis of emotions, but by keeping their future in mind and there opt for good “malis” to watch over their gardens. Nadda accused the Congress of trying to confuse the voters on a range of issues, saying “those who have nothing to show always tend to confuse the voters and undermine the democratic process”.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the Congress’ ‘Parivartan Pratiksha Rally’ at Una in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today. Slamming the BJP’s call for a double-engine government, she asked what they were doing for the last five years. “Was there no oil in their double-engine before this?” she asked while raising issues of drug menace, unemployment and demand for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state.”

Congress also challenged the BJP to spell out the promises it has fulfilled instead of making fresh ones ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls, and said it should seek votes from people based on its report card and not on its manifesto. Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the people of Himachal will say “Jai Ram ji ki” to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Gujarat Elections 2022

The process to file nominations for the first phase of two-phase polls in Gujarat began on Monday. The Election Commission announced the schedule for the two-phase Assembly polls for a total of 182 seats in Gujarat.

While 89 seats will go to polls on December 1, 92 constituencies will vote on December 5, and votes will be counted on December 8.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of finalising its candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have already declared their candidates for 130 and 43 seats, respectively.

Stepping up campaigning for Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said whatever happened to the victims of the Morbi footbridge collapse can happen to anybody in the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-ruled Gujarat and sought to know why the owners of the private firm that renovated the ill-fated carriageway were not booked for the tragedy.

Addressing people at roadshows in Rajkot city and Kalavad near here organised as part of his poll campaigning, the AAP convener said it was sad to see there was an attempt to save the company which renovated the bridge and its owners as they have not been even named in the FIR (first information report) related to the crash.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) led by Chhotu Vasava on Monday announced a pre-poll tie-up with “old friend” Janata Dal (United) for the Gujarat elections.Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar will campaign in Gujarat, said Vasava.

Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8. The poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the fray.

Read all the Latest Politics News here