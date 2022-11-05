Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Just a Week for Himachal Polls, Cong to Release Manifesto Today, BJP Tomorrow; PM Modi's 2 Mega Rallies

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 08:04 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress Election 2022 News Updates: With just a week left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in the hilly-poll bound state. Congress on Friday promised to provide 1 lakh jobs, restore the Old Pension Scheme and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in Himachal Pradesh if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls. Read More
For the first time in almost two decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not chosen a representative from one of Himachal Pradesh’s oldest tribal communities — Gaddi (shepherds) — to fight its electoral battle from Dharamshala. The prime constituency in Kangra district is now at the centre of party’s bigger challenge in the November 12 elections — to quell the rising discontent among its ranks.
As many as 20 leaders have defied BJP’s official candidate list and several of them are set to contest as independent in the state assembly elections. At least five of them are in in fray in one of state’s largest districts — Kangra which has as many as 15 constituencies. READ MORE
Kangra is said to be Himachal Pradesh’s most significant district politically. In 2017, the BJP won 11 of the 15 assembly seats here, the maximum party has won in any district in the state, leading way for Jai Ram Ramesh to become Chief Minister. In 2012, the Congress won 10 seats, enabling Virbhadra Singh’s return as CM for the sixth time. Election data shows that since 1993, Kangra has voted the party to power; alternatively, for Congress or the BJP, the two main political parties in Himachal’s bipolar contests.
Once reigning over principalities, the erstwhile royals of Himachal Pradesh are looking to retain their influence — they are not just contesting elections but also becoming a centre of debate between the Congress and the ruling BJP.
While the Congress, looking to come back to power in the hill state, has put its money on several former “royals" in the upcoming Assembly polls, the ruling BJP says there is no place for “rajas and ranis" in a democracy.
The influence of the “royals" has, however, waned over the years, as is clear from their depleting numbers in the poll fray this time. Only a handful of them are contesting the Assembly election to be held on November 12. (PTI)
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to re-elect his party in the November 12 assembly polls to ensure their rights are protected and the state’s development is not halted.
Addressing a public meeting in Sanghol in Mandi, he highlighted the benefits of “double-engine government" — the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state — and also targeted the Congress.
“We work for the welfare of people, whereas the Congress works so that they can enjoy the benefits of power…. We work with a mission while the Congress works for commission and corruption," Nadda said.
Later, the BJP president attended a roadshow in Kasumpti to canvass for votes for party candidate Suresh Bhardwaj. He also addressed a public rally there.
“Vote for Suresh Bhardwaj to defend your rights," he said.
He said the people have to choose between those who remained in power for years and did nothing and the BJP which has been working to ensure speedy development of the hill state.
Listing the achievements of the BJP government, he said it has eliminated middlemen and Rs 25 lakh crore was credited to the beneficiaries of various schemes through direct bank transfer. (PTI)
Isudan Gadhvi is Aam Aadmi’s Gujarat chief ministerial face, announced party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Confident of winning the Gujarat elections, the Delhi CM said that he is not announcing the chief ministerial state but the state’s next CM.
Kejriwal said the 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party. Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation.
He hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state’s population. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. Taking to Twitter today, PM Modi said BJP is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments.
“I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. BJP Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments," he tweeted. READ MORE
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said her party will provide 1 lakh jobs, restore the Old Pension Scheme and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in the state if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing a rally here, Vadra said the Congress will also fight the drug menace, which is ruining the future of the youth and build English-medium schools in every Assembly constituency.
She also targeted the state government, saying the state has “drowned" in debt under the BJP dispensation and 63,000 government posts are lying vacant. READ MORE
Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month - on December 1 and 5 - while votes will be counted on December 8.
The Congress on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat assembly elections, which will be held in two phases. According to the list, former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadiya has been fielded from Porbandar, Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South, and Hiteshbhai Vora from Rajkot South.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s election committee for Gujarat held a meeting in the presence of senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to shortlist three candidates for each Assembly constituency in the state, where elections will be held next month. The panels of these three shortlisted candidates for each constituency will then be sent to the BJP’s parliamentary board in Delhi for the final selection. As part of the candidate selection process for Gujarat elections, the party had sent 38 teams of observers to each district and six cities of the state last week. Ticket aspirants had made their representation before the observers. The BJP had earlier said that on an average they received representation from 50 aspirants for tickets on each of the 182 seats.
Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. Meanwhile, elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month – on December 1 and 5 – while votes will be counted on December 8.
