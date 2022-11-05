Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Just a Week for Himachal Polls, Cong to Release Manifesto Today, BJP Tomorrow; PM Modi's 2 Mega Rallies

The Congress is set to release its official manifesto today.

Addressing a rally in Kangra, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Congress will also fight the drug menace, which is ruining the future of the youth and build English-medium schools in every Assembly constituency. She also targeted the state government, saying the state has “drowned” in debt under the BJP dispensation and 63,000 government posts are lying vacant. Citing the work done by the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the only two states where the party is in power on its own, Vadra said her party will fulfil its promises in Himachal as well.

Meanwhile, to woo Himachali voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday is scheduled to address rallies in the poll-bound state. Taking to Twitter today, PM Modi said BJP is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments. “I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. BJP Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments,” he tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to re-elect his party in the November 12 assembly polls to ensure their rights are protected and the state’s development is not halted. Addressing a public meeting in Sanghol in Mandi, he highlighted the benefits of “double-engine government” — the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state — and also targeted the Congress. “We work for the welfare of people, whereas the Congress works so that they can enjoy the benefits of power…. We work with a mission while the Congress works for commission and corruption,” Nadda said.

The Congress on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat assembly elections, which will be held in two phases. According to the list, former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadiya has been fielded from Porbandar, Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South, and Hiteshbhai Vora from Rajkot South.

Meanwhile, confident of winning the Gujarat elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced the name of Isudan Gadhvi as party’s chief ministerial face. Announcing Gadhvi’s name, party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that he is not announcing the chief ministerial state but the state’s next CM. Kejriwal said the 40-year-old Gadhvi, who was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party. Gadhvi hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state’s population. He has been one of Gujarat’s most popular TV journalists and anchors. His show ‘Mahamanthan’ on VTV News would run from 8-9pm but was stretched to 9.30pm on popular demand, with the ratings remaining as high.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s election committee for Gujarat held a meeting in the presence of senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to shortlist three candidates for each Assembly constituency in the state, where elections will be held next month. The panels of these three shortlisted candidates for each constituency will then be sent to the BJP’s parliamentary board in Delhi for the final selection. As part of the candidate selection process for Gujarat elections, the party had sent 38 teams of observers to each district and six cities of the state last week. Ticket aspirants had made their representation before the observers. The BJP had earlier said that on an average they received representation from 50 aspirants for tickets on each of the 182 seats.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. Meanwhile, elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month – on December 1 and 5 – while votes will be counted on December 8.

