Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Gujarat Poll Dates to be Out Soon? As Politics Heats Up, Actors Kangana, Shatrughan Make Big Statements

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 08:46 IST
New Delhi, India
Election 2022 News LIVE Updates: Just 12 days left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the political heat in the state is rising everyday. While several senior leaders of BJP’s Himachal unit turned rebellious and filled the nominations independently, Congress is confident of forming the next government with a comfortable majority. Read More
The Gujarat government’s decision to constitute a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state is far-sighted, aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insiders believe.
Sources in the party feel with the top brass’s focus on ensuring a majority win in the next general elections, the BJP-ruled states will test the waters for the UCC in time. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP’s election rallies in Himachal Pradesh from November 5-9, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Thursday.
As per tentative programme, the prime minister will address rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, he said.
Kashyap said BJP chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and several other prominent leaders will also address election meetings in various parts of the state.
The dates for their election rallies are being finalised, he added. (PTI)
BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address six rallies in two days in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh starting from Tuesday.
He is also set to hold closed-door organisational meetings during his two-day visit to the hill state, his office said in a statement.
Shah will stay the intervening night of November 1 and 2 in Shimla and is likely to hold a meeting with the senior leaders of the BJP’s state unit, sources said.
He will hold a rally each in Bhattiyat, Karsog and Kusumpatti assembly segments on November 1. The next day, he will hold a rally each in Dhramshala, Nandon and Nalagarh. (PTI)
The Congress has a “solid base" in Gujarat and will win the upcoming assembly polls, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, contending that there is “massive" anti-incumbency against the BJP while the AAP is “only in the air" with no support on the ground.
Addressing a press conference here during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said the march is "not a magic wand" but a good first step to connect with the people.
Dismissing the challenge posed by Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, Gandhi said the Congress has a solid base in the state.
“Congress is fighting the Gujarat elections effectively and the Congress will win the polls. AAP is only in the air. It has nothing on the ground," he told reporters here to questions on his party’s prospects in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.
“There is massive anti-incumbency. The media has created a buzz based on the advertisements given by AAP. The Congress party is a solid party in Gujarat. The Congress is going to win the election there," he said. (PTI)
Afresh row has erupted after the BJP government in poll-bound Gujarat on Saturday took a decision to form a committee on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The committee is to be headed by a retired High Court judge and will evaluate all aspects of the implementation.
Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting. Implementation of the code would mean a single set of secular laws applicable to all religions and will apply to inheritance, marriage and divorce laws across religions. READ MORE
As you enter Bilaspur town, a huge grey-coloured entrance to a mega hospital complex is being pitched as the BJP’s answer to the anti-incumbency claims of the opposition as the campaign for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections starts to gather pace.
Built at a cost of Rs 1,470 crore, the AIIMS hospital was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently and is now being showcased as an example of “double-engine" growth by Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, not just in Bilaspur but adjoining Mandi town as well. The 750-bed hospital offers 18 speciality and 17 super-speciality departments and caters to the Mandi and adjoining regions that have lacked super-speciality hospitals in the past. People from the region had to travel all the way to Chandigarh for such a facility in the past. READ MORE
Days ahead of Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Monday suspended five of its rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for contesting the election as Independents.
Those suspended include former MLAs — Tejwant Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Kishori Lal (Anni), Manohar Dhiman (Indora), K L Thakur (Nalagarh) — and the BJP’s Himachal unit vice-president Kripal Parmar. READ MORE
The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week.
Citing convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month. READ MORE
“There are 64,000 vacant posts in government departments and we will fill these. Around 5,000 youth from Himachal, who were awaiting appointment letters to join the Army before the Agnipath scheme was announced, are upset with the BJP for ruining their career,” Sukhu was quoted as saying by Tribune. He further said that the people have made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) five leaders from the party, for next six years for independently contesting polls against the party’s official candidate.
“BJP’s President in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap has expelled primary membership of the party’s following workers with immediate effect for six years for independently contesting against authorized candidates,” said a statement by the BJP.
The list included the names of five leaders: former MLA from Kinnaur Tejwant Singh Negi; former MLA from Aani Kishori Lal; former MLA from Indora Manohar Dhiman; Himachal BJP vice president from Fatehpur; former MLA from Nalagarh KL Thakur.
Recently, Kangana Ranaut dropped a hint at joining politics. The Bollywood actor said she is open to contesting from the Mandi constituency in the next month’s Himachal Pradesh elections if she gets a ticket from the BJP.
“Whatever will be the situation… If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation… It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh or the party wants me to contest; I will have no problem. So, definitely, it will be my good luck,” Kangana Ranaut replied when asked about joining politics at an Aaj Tak conclave.
“I want others also to come forward who are hard working. They are people who really hard, I want them to come forward too,” the actor added.
Bollywood actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha has predicted that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will either emerge as the “kingmaker or the king” himself in Gujarat Assembly election. “In Gujarat, Kejriwal will either emerge as the king or the kingmaker. There is a churning in the saffron camp in Gujarat. The BJP cannot milk Hindutva or the Ram Mandir issue every time. Kejriwal has played a masterstroke through his demand of photos of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes,” he was quoted as saying by a news publication.
“Kejriwal has paid the BJP back with the same coin. The BJP used to act as if they were the master of the ‘Hindutva school of politics’ but Kejriwal is now the headmaster of that school. The BJP can neither swallow it nor discard it,” Sinha said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence that his party will win the Gujarat assembly elections. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) only created a buzz in the state on the basis of advertisements and had no ground support. Gandhi, while addressing a press conference in Telangana’s Kothur, said there was a massive anti-incumbency against the BJP-led government in the state. On questions regarding his party’s prospects in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, Gandhi said, “Congress is contesting the Gujarat elections effectively. AAP is only in the air. It has nothing on the ground. Congress is a solid party in Gujarat.”
The Election Commission of India (EC) is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections this week. While the election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8. A report by news agency PTI stated that by keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.
