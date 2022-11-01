Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Gujarat Poll Dates to be Out Soon? As Politics Heats Up, Actors Kangana, Shatrughan Make Big Statements

Party’s campaign committee chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that unemployment will be the biggest issue this poll season. He added that this will prove to be the BJP’s nemesis.

“There are 64,000 vacant posts in government departments and we will fill these. Around 5,000 youth from Himachal, who were awaiting appointment letters to join the Army before the Agnipath scheme was announced, are upset with the BJP for ruining their career,” Sukhu was quoted as saying by Tribune. He further said that the people have made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) five leaders from the party, for next six years for independently contesting polls against the party’s official candidate.

“BJP’s President in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap has expelled primary membership of the party’s following workers with immediate effect for six years for independently contesting against authorized candidates,” said a statement by the BJP.

The list included the names of five leaders: former MLA from Kinnaur Tejwant Singh Negi; former MLA from Aani Kishori Lal; former MLA from Indora Manohar Dhiman; Himachal BJP vice president from Fatehpur; former MLA from Nalagarh KL Thakur.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut dropped a hint at joining politics. The Bollywood actor said she is open to contesting from the Mandi constituency in the next month’s Himachal Pradesh elections if she gets a ticket from the BJP.

“Whatever will be the situation… If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation… It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh or the party wants me to contest; I will have no problem. So, definitely, it will be my good luck,” Kangana Ranaut replied when asked about joining politics at an Aaj Tak conclave.

“I want others also to come forward who are hard working. They are people who really hard, I want them to come forward too,” the actor added.

Gujarat Election 2022

Bollywood actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha has predicted that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will either emerge as the “kingmaker or the king” himself in Gujarat Assembly election. “In Gujarat, Kejriwal will either emerge as the king or the kingmaker. There is a churning in the saffron camp in Gujarat. The BJP cannot milk Hindutva or the Ram Mandir issue every time. Kejriwal has played a masterstroke through his demand of photos of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes,” he was quoted as saying by a news publication.

“Kejriwal has paid the BJP back with the same coin. The BJP used to act as if they were the master of the ‘Hindutva school of politics’ but Kejriwal is now the headmaster of that school. The BJP can neither swallow it nor discard it,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence that his party will win the Gujarat assembly elections. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) only created a buzz in the state on the basis of advertisements and had no ground support. Gandhi, while addressing a press conference in Telangana’s Kothur, said there was a massive anti-incumbency against the BJP-led government in the state. On questions regarding his party’s prospects in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, Gandhi said, “Congress is contesting the Gujarat elections effectively. AAP is only in the air. It has nothing on the ground. Congress is a solid party in Gujarat.”

Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Election Dates

The Election Commission of India (EC) is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections this week. While the election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8. A report by news agency PTI stated that by keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

Read all the Latest Politics News here