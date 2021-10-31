Election Commission Announces MLC Polls in Andhra, Telangana on November 29

After deferring elections due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that polls for state legislative council seats (MLC) under MLA quota in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be conducted on November 29. The ECI announced seats in Telangana and three in Andhra Pradesh respectively.

The ECI allowed candidates to file nominations from November 9 to 16. While scrutiny of the nominations will take place on November 17, the ECI has given time till 22 for withdrawals.

The ECI also said that the polling will be conducted on November 29 and results will be announced on the same day after counting.

The six seats vacant in Telangana from June 3 last are due to retirement of Gutha Sukhender Reddy, N Vidya Sagar Rao, Kadiam Srihari, B Venkateshwarlu, Akula Lalitha and Mohamed Fariduddin respectively.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has three MLC after Chinna Govinda Reddy, Mohammed Sharief and Somu Veeraraju completed term by May 31.

