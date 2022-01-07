Election Commission Withdraws Appointment of Sonu Sood as Punjab Icon

The Election Commission has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as a state icon for Punjab, state Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said on Friday.

He said the EC has withdrawn his appointment on January 4, but gave no details.

Sood, who belongs to Punjab, was appointed as the state icon by the EC in November last year.

The decision to honour him came after he earned laurels for helping migrant workers reaching hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.