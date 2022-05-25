'Election King' K Padmarajan from Salem, Who Contested Against Vajpayee, Files Nomination for 230th Time

With the filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections beginning on May 25, ‘Election King’ K Padmarajan stood to be the first person to file his nomination papers yesterday.

Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 States, including Tamil Nadu, will be held on June 10, 2022, following the expiration of their terms. In this situation, Padmarajan has filed his candidature to contest the Rajya Sabha MP election on behalf of Tamil Nadu. He later told reporters that he was contesting the elections to create awareness among the people that common men could contest the elections and that he had spent Rs 50 lakh to file the nominations so far for every election in the country since 1988. Padmarajan has stated that he aims to contest more elections and to be included in the Guinness World Records.

The 63-year-old Padmarajan, popularly known as the King of Elections, hails from Mettur of Salem district in Tamil Nadu. A homoeopathic doctor, he has contested several elections in India. Padmarajan has filed his nomination papers to contest the Presidential elections as well.

In Tamil Nadu, the term of six members ends on June 29. Elections for these seats will be held on June 10. Based on the representation of these six seats, DMK is likely to get 4 and AIADMK 2 seats. Thanjai Kalyanasundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar and R Girirajan were declared the Rajya Sabha candidates to run for the DMK. Another seat was allotted to Congress. The Rajya Sabha candidates in the AIADMK and Congress parties are likely to be announced soon.

Padmarajan figures in the India Book of Records as well as Limca Book of Records which honoured the man with the title ‘All India Election King’. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when Padmarajan contested from Wayanad in Kerala where Rahul Gandhi was the star candidate, Padmarajan secured 1,850 votes and that too without any campaigning. Meanwhile, in 2011 elections, he secured 6,773 votes from Mettur Constituency.

According to Padmarajan, so far he had contested against Vajpayee, Narasimha Rao, Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi, AK Antony, Yediyurappa, Bangarappa, SM Krishna, Edappadi Palanisamy, MK Stalin. He contested 5 Presidential Elections, 5 Vice President, 32 Lok Sabha, 50 Rajya Sabha, 72 Assembly Elections, 3 MLC, 1 Mayor, 3 Chairman, 4 Panchayat President, 12 Councilor, 2 District Councilor, 3 Union Councilor, 6 Ward Member, 30 Director, 1 General, said the ‘Election King’.

However, Padmarajan is an inspiration for AN Radhakrishnan from the BJP who lost in all the elections he contested so far. Of them all, Kaka Joginder Singh alias Dharti Pakkar from Uttar Pradesh is the pioneer. From 1962 till his death in 1998, he had submitted nominations in every election but lost. He ran for Assembly Elections, Lok Sabha, President and Vice President, and councillor of the municipal corporation in his lifetime. In total, he ran in 350 elections over 36 years. Moreover, Jawaharlal Nehru, the then prime minister wanted a Sikh from Bareilly to contest for Congress. When names were requested for this, Joginder Singh’s name was submitted, but he denied stating that he had no interest in becoming people’s representative or joining any party, rather to lose any election.

