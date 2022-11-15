Election News LIVE Updates: BJP Releases 3rd List for Gujarat Polls; All Candidates of AAP, Cong, BJP File Nominations for MCD Elections

Election News LIVE Updates: The BJP on Monday night released its third list of 12 candidates for the next month’s Gujarat elections in which it has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South seat instead of Radhanpur in North Gujarat from where he had lost a bypoll. With this, the saffron party has so far declared 178 candidates for the two-phase polls to the 182-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, the 750 candidates of three major parties in Delhi, the AAP, BJP and Congress, all filed their nominations on Monday for the upcoming civic polls. November 14 was the last day for filing nominations for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards.

Gujarat Election 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at the News18’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event on Monday said “BJP will retain power in Gujarat with a record number of seats.” He further said “Congress should tell clearly if they are in support of the Uniform Civil Code or not,” adding “in any secular nation, there should be equal laws for the citizens of all religions.”

The race for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 is heating up with BJP, Congress and AAP leaving no stone unturned to win the crucial polls. Congress workers on Monday stormed into the Gujarat party headquarters in Ahmedabad on Monday and burnt posters of senior leader Bharatsinh Solanki. The party workers were protesting against decision to give ticket to sitting MLA Imran Khedawala from his Jamalpur-Khadia seat. The Congress on Monday also appointed observers for the polls,

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of poll-bound Gujarat “not to waste their votes” on the Congress and instead vote for the AAP, claiming his party was in a direct contest with the ruling BJP.

Talking to reporters after arriving in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal further claimed that the Congress will get just four-five seats in polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held on December 1 and 5. The AAP has already announced the names of its candidates on 178 seats.

MCD Elections 2022

Monday was the last day of filing nomination for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. 750 candidates of the three major parties filed their nominations.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders in Delhi joined the AAP on Monday. “Eleven BJP leaders from Rohini’s ward number 53 have joined the AAP today because their hard work was never acknowledged in the BJP. They have been working hard for the last 15 years but every time they raised any issue related to garbage mismanagement in the area, authorities neglected them,” said senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

The BJP leaders who joined AAP include former ward vice-president Pooja Arora and former vice presidents of Mahila Morcha Chitra Lamba and Bhavna Jain.

On Sunday, a former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan, allegedly unhappy over not getting a ticket to the upcoming MCD polls, climbed a transmission tower near Delhi’s Shastri Park Metro Station. He also claimed that that the party leaders had “sold” the tickets for Rs 2 crore to 3 crore.

Naming Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh, Hasan alleged that they took his original documents on the pretext of fielding him in the polls but refused to hand them back.

Reacting to the incident, AAP said that Hasan was a “dedicated, loyal and hardworking worker” and that it “sympathises” with all such members who could not get a ticket for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here