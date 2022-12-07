Election News LIVE Updates: Gujarat Records 64.33% Final Voter Turnout, Lowest in 10 Years; All Eyes Now on Results Tomorrow

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 08:18 IST
With 182 candidates in the fray, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered the Gujarat election arena all guns blazing. However, it is among those states in India where a third front has never flourished and the battle has always been between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), except in 1990, when the Janata Dal emerged as the single largest party, the Election Commission data analysed by News18 shows.
Between 1962 and 1985, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state. It got a clear majority throughout, except in 1975. The BJP came into picture in 1980 and within the next 15 years, it became the single largest party and holds that position till date. READ MORE
With exit polls pointing at the possibility of a hung assembly in Himachal Pradesh, some independent candidates claim they have started getting feelers from the two main parties for their support.
A party needs the support of at least 35 candidates to form the government in Himachal Pradesh. But exit polls Monday indicated that the Congress and the ruling BJP might struggle to make it to this half-way mark when the results are declared on December 8.
If the contest turns out to be this close, the role of independents could be crucial — and some of them claimed Monday that the two parties have been in touch with them.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ducked queries about exit polls predicting wins, in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, for his former ally BJP which he has vowed to defeat with the help of a united opposition in the next general elections.
Most exit polls have predicted a huge victory for the BJP in Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the party has been shown to have a slight edge over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. READ MORE
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday rejected the claims that the Gujarat poll result will be an indicator of electoral outcome in Karnataka, which will go to polls by April-May next year and said local issues dominate these elections. Reacting to exit polls, he said, “Let’s see when the results are out on December 8. Some channels are projecting Congress ahead in Himachal Pradesh, while others are saying it is BJP, and that there is a stiff competition. In Gujarat they are saying BJP is ahead, let the results come. In any election we will have to accept the mandate of the people."
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress — the major political forces in Gujarat since the collapse of Janata Dal in 1990 — may find it difficult to retain their vote share this time with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
With a muted campaign from the Congress, as its top leader Rahul Gandhi is busy with the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the BJP’s “Gujarat Model" faced a tough challenge from Arvind Kejriwal’s “Delhi Model", which managed to sway people in Punjab. Following a pattern similar to what worked in Punjab, the AAP promised to revamp government schools, give free electricity, free water to farmers, and free healthcare if elected to power in Gujarat. READ MORE
It’s a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh, said various exit polls on Tuesday as voting officially came to an end in the assembly elections after the Phase-2 in Gujarat concluded.
In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. READ MORE
With pollsters predicting a too-close-to-call election result in Himachal Pradesh, both the Bharatiya Janta Party and the Congress are keeping backroom channels open with independent candidates who could call the shots in case of a photo finish.
Though on record both parties are claiming a clear verdict in their favour, their internal surveys suggest a tough contest that may not throw up a conclusive winner. With barely a couple of days left for counting, both parties are strategising for the possibility of a fractured mandate. READ MORE
Strong comments cheered by supporters, slammed by rivals and deemed controversial by others are always headline-makers during poll campaigns and the Gujarat assembly elections were no exception. As people are waiting for the results on Thursday, here is a list of such remarks and the leaders behind them.
▶️Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew criticism from the Congress but was feted by the BJP’s Hindutva base after he took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi by likening his new bearded look to that of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
▶️Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s swipe at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting on November 26 also drew criticism. Adityanath called him a “namoona" (a pejorative Hindi slang which translates to ‘sample’ in English) from Delhi who is a “sympathiser" of terrorists.
▶️Kejriwal was quick to seize on the comments and asked voters to elect the BJP if they want “abuses, hooliganism, corruption and ugly politics", but support him if they want schools, hospitals, electricity, water and roads.
▶️Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim at a rally in Mahudha town of Kheda district on November 25 that the BJP established permanent peace in the state after rioters were taught a lesson in 2002, drew flak from rivals. He accused the Congress of supporting rioters. Communal violence had broken out in Gujarat that year after the Godhra train tragedy.
▶️Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge infuriated the BJP with his ‘Ravan’ barb at Modi. Kharge wondered if the prime minister was “100-headed" like the king of Lanka in Ramayan epic as he asked people to look at his face while voting whether in municipal polls, assembly elections or parliamentary contests.
▶️Another Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry had triggered a row with with his claim that Modi will be shown his ‘aukat’, a remark seized by the BJP to target the opposition party.
Gujarat BJP General Secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela claimed his party will get more seats than projected in the exit polls. “The BJP will break all the previous records. We will get more seats and vote share than received by any other party in Gujarat in the past," he said.
“Through their votes, the people of Gujarat supported nationalism and politics of development. We will form the next government with the help of PM Modi’s popularity, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s guidance and people’s blessings," said Vaghela.
Election News LIVE Updates: With polling concluded and exit polls out, all eyes are now set on the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be out on 8. While the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) seems confident of its victory in Gujarat, both Congress and the saffron party have claimed that they will get more than 40 seats of the total 68.
Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress
Gujarat– which voted in two phases on December 1 and 5– has registered a voter turnout of 64.33 per cent, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 polls.
As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on Tuesday, nearly 3.16 crore voters out of a total of 4.91 crores registered voters had turned up to exercise their franchise on December 1 and 5, it said.
A total of 1,621 candidates were in the fray for the elections to 182 seats in Gujarat where the BJP is seeking a seventh straight term while Congress is keen to improve its tally. The new-entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make a debut in the state where bipolar contests are the hallmarks of elections.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, Isudan Gadhvi (AAP’s CM candidate), Parshottam Solanki, a former BJP minister, Kunwarji Bavaliya, Kantilal Amrutiya, who is called as Morbi “hero”, Rivaba Jadeja (BJP), and Paresh Dhanani (Congress) were among the prominent contestants.
The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases, on December 1 and 5.
All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.
In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.
The Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party unit is upbeat and confident of forming the next government in the state with all the exit polls predicting a big mandate for the saffron outfit. Gujarat BJP’s chief spokesperson Yamal Vyas claimed the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not win a single seat in the 182-member state Assembly.
Vyas said, “We were confident from the beginning that the people of Gujarat are with us and the BJP will register a grand victory.” “The people of Gujarat love our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the work he has done for Gujarat and India. The exit poll figures reflect that love for our PM. Our workers on the ground also contributed to ensure that we win,” he said.
Vyas said the BJP was never worried about the AAP’s entry in Gujarat and did not feel the game could go in Kejriwal’s favour for his promises, such as free electricity.
In Himachal Pradesh, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said heavy voting by the women electorate and the overall 76.61 per cent polling in the assembly elections was an indication that the saffron party would again form the government in the state.
In a press release issued here, he claimed the election results would be far more favourable than predicted in exit polls and the BJP will win more than 40 seats.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Naresh Chauhan too claimed that the grand-old party will get a majority in the assembly and the results would be much more favourable for it than projected in exit polls.
