Election News LIVE Updates: 61% Voter Turnout in Gujarat Final Phase, Exit Polls Predict Big Win for BJP In State; Cliffhanger Expected in Himachal

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 07:57 IST
New Delhi, India
Election News LIVE Updates: Gujarat recorded a moderate voter turnout of 60.94 per cent in the second and final phase of elections for the 182-member Assembly. With this, voting for all the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat has been completed and the counting of ballots will be taken up on December 8. Read More
▶️The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey showed the AAP was going to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards. The survey gave 3-7 wards to the Congress and 5-9 to others.
▶️The AAP is predicted to win 146-156 wards in the Times Now-ETG survey which gave 84-94 wards to the BJP and, 6-10 to the Congress and up to four to others.
▶️The News X exit poll gave the Aam Aadmi Party 150-175 wards and the BJP 70-92, while the Congress may win 4-7 municipal wards.
Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to ride the broom to a famous victory in the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, ending the BJP’s 15-year reign, exit polls indicated on Monday. READ MORE
▶️Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP. It said the BJP would get 24-34 seats and the Congress 30-40 seats.
▶️News 24-Today’s Chanakya also pointed to a cliffhanger in Himachal Pradesh, predicting 33 seats for both the BJP and the Congress with a margin of plus-minus seven seats for both.
▶️ABP News C-Voter said the BJP was likely to get 33-41 seats and Congress 24-32.
▶️India TV predicted that the BJP would bag 35-40 seats, Congress 26-31 and AAP zero.
▶️News X-Jan Ki Baat survey said the BJP was likely to get 32-40 seats in the hill state, Congress 27-34 and AAP zero.
▶️Republic TV P-MARQ predicted that the BJP would get 34-39, Congress 28-33 and AAP 0-1.
▶️Times Now-ETG said the average seats BJP was likely to get was 38 and the Congress 28.
▶️According to Zee News-BARC, BJP was expected to get 35-40 in Himachal Pradesh while Congress was likely to bag 20-25.
▶️Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 seats for the Congress and 9-21 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party.
▶️ABP News C-Voter predicted 128-140 seats for the BJP, 31-43 for the Congress and 3-11 for AAP.
▶️News 24-Today’s Chanakya predicted a huge majority for the BJP in Gujarat with its survey stating that the BJP was likely to get 150, Congress 19 and AAP 11.
▶️News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections said the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2.
▶️Republic TV P-MARQ predicted the BJP would bag 128-148 seats, the Congress-NCP 30-42, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3 seats.
▶️TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5 and others 3-7.
▶️India TV-Matrize exit poll said the BJP was likely to get 112-121, Congress 51-61 and AAP 1-7.
▶️Zee News-BARC poll gave the BJP 110-125, 45-60 to the Congress and 1-5 to AAP.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (AAP) is expected to perform well in three regions — Central, South and North Gujarat, while new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may open its account in South Gujarat by winning 1 to 3 seats.
As per IANS’ analysis of the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll, BJP will have an advantage of 2.7 per cent vote swing as compared to 2017 Assembly elections in North Gujarat, which may translate into 23 seats, 9 more than the 14 seats it bagged in the region in 2017.
As many as 1,400 Muslim voters from Undhela village in Gujarat’s Kheda district on Monday boycotted voting during the second phase of Assembly polls in protest against the public flogging of some men from the community by police two months ago, community leaders said. Poll officials have denied the claim saying there was no boycott call.
Community leaders said all 1,400 Muslim voters of the total 3,700 voters in the village, situated in Matar taluka, joined the protest and didn’t exercise their franchise when votes were cast across 93 Assembly seats in the second phase.
Senior BJP leaders from Gujarat hailed the exit polls predicting a big majority for the BJP, saying the party was going to script new history in the state. But the Congress, however, disagreed with the predictions of a comfortable win for its arch rival in Himachal Pradesh and said the grand old party was sure of winning in the hill state. The AAP dismissed the predictions for Gujarat altogether saying it will buck the trend and bag over 50 seats in both phases. READ MORE
The buzz of “parivartan" (change) about the Gujarat assembly elections that was reverberating in many places outside the state seems to have escaped the voters here, if exit polls are any indication.
The BJP will win its seventh successive term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, they predicted on Monday. READ MORE
The polling percentage in phase two was a steep decline from 70 per cent turnout in the same 93 constituencies in the 2017 elections. The first phase of elections on December 1 had covered 89 Assembly seats and recorded 63.31 per cent polling.
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi said barring a few incidents of violence, polling for the final phase went off peacefully and the electoral fate of 833 candidates were locked in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Around 5,000 voters abstained from voting at six polling booths in three villages of Mehsana district over local issues, she told reporters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Sukhram Rathva of the Congress were prominent among those who exercised their franchise.
The electoral fate of CM Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 832 other candidates, including 285 independents, were decided in the second phase.
Apart from CM Patel, BJP leaders Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, and Jignesh Mevani of the Congress were key candidates in the second phase of polls.
The ruling BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP contested in all the 93 seats. The Congress fielded candidates in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in two Assembly constituencies covered under the second round. Among other outfits, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44.
Moderate to high turnout was recorded on Monday in by-elections to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and five assembly seats in as many states.
Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in UP, which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, registered 54.37 per cent turnout while Khatauli Assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar recorded 56.46 per cent polling, district officials said. However, only around 34 per cent of electors cast their votes in Rampur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The bypolls in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases.
Main rivals BJP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh accused each other of rigging and complained to Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla.
The turnout was 76 per cent in Padampur in Odisha, nearly 70 per cent in Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, 64.86 per cent in Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and around 58 per cent in Kurhani in Bihar and, with no major untoward incident reported.
While two Assembly seats were held by the Congress, one each was with the BJP, BJD, RJD and SP.
Various exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.
The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.
All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.
In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.
For the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, most exit polls predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.
Reacting to the predictions, AAP senior leader Raghav Chadha brushed off the exit poll results forecasting a poor showing for the party in Gujarat, and claimed that exit polls “always favour the BJP”.
In an interview with NDTV, Chadha said AAP was being “underestimated because “AP voters are silent, they don’t come out in exit polls.
“As somebody who is the co-incharge of the party in Gujarat, let me tell you we are going to do significantly better… for a party that is contesting in a state for the first time with all its might, a new entrant, it will forever be underestimated,” Chadha said.
He also cited the example of exit polls in Delhi in 2013, where the party — predicted to win only four to five seats in its first ever election — ended up winning 28 seats. “People could not gauge who our voters are… Aam Aadmi Party will get a significant vote share and form the government in Gujarat,” he added.
