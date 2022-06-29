Vice President Election to be Held on August 6; Last Date for Filing Nominations July 19

The election to the office of the Vice President will be held on August 6, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday, adding that the counting — if needed — will be held on the same day. The last date for the filing of nominations is July 19. The notification for the election to decide the successor of incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be issued on July 5.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

Naidu’s term will end on August 10. The vice president of India, who also serves as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

For the 16th Vice Presidential Election, the electoral college consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha, the ECI said in a press note.

The schedule for the vice-presidential election was finalised at a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.



