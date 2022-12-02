Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Sees 60.23% Voter Turnout in Phase 1 Polls; PM Modi Holds Longest-Ever Roadshow in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening led a 30-km-long roadshow through Ahmedabad city where polling will be held on December 5 in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. During the procession that lasted for more than three-and-half hours, he passed through 14 Assembly constituencies.

The Prime Minister earlier on Thursday hit out at the Congress for likening him to ‘ravan’. “There is a competition in Congress on who says more bad words for Modi…We have to teach them a lesson and the way is to vote for “Lotus” on the 5th (second phase of Gujarat elections),” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled Gujarat for 27 years, is trying to retain power in the state for the seventh term in a row. While leaders of the saffron party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have exuded confidence in a sweeping win with a record number of seats, the BJP faces its traditional rival Congress as well as new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has tried to position itself as the main challenger of the ruling party.

Voting for phase two will be held on December 5 and counting of votes on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.

MCD Polls 2022

With just two days to go for the Delhi civic polls, preparations are in full swing. Increasing visibility, preventing the chances of communal flare-ups and checking candidates from “luring voters” by illegal means will be the focus of Delhi Police.

Noting heightened political posturing ahead of the elections, Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said the eight districts under his zone — extending from Singhu to Ghazipur — covered a major chunk of the population in the national capital. As a result, the area has come under increased focus from various political parties, he said.

Meanwhile, starting Friday, the national capital will observe dry days for three days due to the MCD polls being held on December 4. Other than that, December 7, counting day, will also be a dry day.

The AAP, which has emerged as the strongest contender to the ruling BJP, is confident of leaving its mark. Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said, “People have given a lot of love to the party, people are watching the work done by AAP and are confident of the party. In the past 15 years, BJP has not left any stone unturned when it comes to corruption. The whole of Delhi has turned into a garbage yard. People are watching. They feel that the time has come to remove BJP from MCD and give one chance to the AAP.”

The BJP, which has held the post for 15 years, is also not leaving any stone unturned in its campaigning. Senior BJP leaders including Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states on Wednesday held around 100 roadshows and public meetings across Delhi to woo voters.

Several BJP leaders and workers, including Union ministers, chief ministers and office bearers of central and Delhi units, campaigned across the city holding around 100 roadshows, street-corner meetings and door-to-door contacts, said a Delhi BJP statement.

The ‘Vijay Sankalp’ roadshows by senior leaders were taken out across the city from 14 places, it said.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, and Annapurna Yadav also participated in the roadshows.

