Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM Patel to File Nomination Today, AAP Releases Candidates for All Seats Save One

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 08:12 IST
New Delhi, India
Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will file his nomination for the Gujarat Assembly Elections on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present. Shah on Tuesday exuded confidence that the ruling BJP will break all previous records in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections and once again form government in the state by bagging the highest number of seats and votes. Read More
BJP in this Assembly elections, will break all records and win with the most number of seats and will form the government with a majority, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) CM face for Gujarat, filed his nomination from the Khambaliya constituency in Dwarka district on November 14.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said that 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73% votes in a poll conducted by the party. Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation. He hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward caste (OBC), which accounts for 48% of the state’s population. READ MORE
The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced the name of Shivpal Singh Yadav as one of its campaigners for the Mainpuri bypoll. The party had on November 10 named party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav as its candidate for Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mainpuri bypoll will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the 40 star campaigners the party announced for the Gujarat assembly elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its 17th list of four candidates for the next month’s Assembly polls in Gujarat, covering all but one seat in the 182-member House. After the latest list, just one Assembly seat - Bhavnagar West - is left for which the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has not yet declared its candidate.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday skipped a rally organised by Arbuda Sena, an outfit of supporters of Gujarat dairy leader Vipul Chaudhary currently lodged in jail in connection with a corruption case. The AAP had earlier said Kejriwal would address the rally at Charada village in Gandhinagar district of poll-bound Gujarat but he did not turn up. There were speculations that an announcement will be made of Vipul Chaudhary joining AAP and supporting the Kejriwal-led party at the rally.
Kanubhai, who hails from the Koli community, is the sitting MLA from Sanand which falls under Shah’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. “The Gujarat BJP will break all previous records in this Assembly election. We all are confident that the BJP will once again form the government here with a huge majority by winning the highest ever seats as well as getting the highest ever votes,” Shah said.
The party announced names of candidates for Kheralu, Visnagar, Mansa and Padra Assembly seats. Of these, it changed the name of candidate for Padra in Vadodara district. As per the latest list, the AAP has fielded Dinesh Thakor from Kheralu, Jayanti Patel from Visnagar, Bhaskar Patel from Mansa and Sandeep Singh Raj from Padra.
Kejriwal’s outfit, seeking to emerge as the main political rival of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, started releasing the names of candidates from August itself. The AAP has fielded four women and three Muslims in its candidates for 181 seats.
