Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Guj BJP Likely to Release 1st Candidates’ List; Amit Shah, UP CM Adityanath, Nadda to Hold Rallies in Himachal

Two other senior BJP leaders, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja — who were ministers in the Rupani cabinet — also announced they will not seek tickets for the polls to be held on December 1 and 5.

Their statements come at a time when the central Parliament Board of BJP has convened the meeting to finalise the names of candidates in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“These four senior leaders of our party have written separate letters to state unit party president C R Paatil, saying they do not want to fight the upcoming elections,” Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.

“I have decided not to fight elections this time. The BJP gave me chance to be the chief minister of Gujarat for five years. Now they have made me in-charge of Punjab and as a senior leader, I have declared earlier that I will not fight this election. I have not even demanded ticket,” Rupani told reporters.

Rupani (66), a sitting MLA from Rajkot West, was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021. He and his entire Council of Ministers were replaced by the BJP in September 2021.

Patel, in a hand written letter to Paatil, has said he should not be considered for ticket to contest the Mehsana Assembly seat, currently represented by him, as he has decided not to fight the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, meeting of the BJP central election committee got underway here Wednesday evening to finalise the party’s candidates for the Gujarat assembly polls, with Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor who left the Congress to join it among the probables.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP president J P Nadda and other top leaders attended the meeting at the party headquarters here.

Sources said Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor are likely to get party tickets. Patel may be fielded from Viramgam in Ahmedabad.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja also among the probable candidates, the sources said.

