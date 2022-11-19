Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM's Mega 3-Day Gujarat Campaign Begins Today; Kejriwal To Start His Campaign From Tomorrow

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 15:55 IST
New Delhi, India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold public meetings in Gujarat on November 20, in Nijhar, Tapi at 2.30 pm and in Dediapada, Narmada at 4 pm.
A daily wage worker whose slum colony in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar was razed in 2019 to make way for a hotel, raised Rs 10,000 in Re 1 coins from his supporters and deposited that amount with the Election Commission so that he can contest the next month’s Assembly polls.
Mahendra Patni, who is fighting the election from the Gandhinagar North seat as an independent candidate, paid the security deposit in coins earlier this week.
He said the displaced residents of 521 huts in a slum near Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar that were demolished three years ago, asked him to contest the election as their representative.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will be kicking off his party’s campaign for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections beginning Sunday. He will be on tour for the next three days.
Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Friday said that the commission has received a few complaints regarding forged or fake educational certificates submitted by the newly elected panches and sarpanches.
“This is in regards to the panches and sarpanches elected during the general elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions conducted by the State Election Commission so far in two phases in 18 districts," he said. The commission has directed all district deputy commissioners and district election officers (panchayat) to take necessary action in this regard.
Nearly 4,000 party workers, including leaders from BJP-ruled states, have descended to Delhi for micromanagement of its campaign and ensure efficient voter outreach ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls next month, party leaders said on Friday.
The BJP leaders, state unit functionaries, MLAs and civic body office bearers from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are holding regular meetings with the candidates and the party workers for “maximum impact" of the campaign for elections to 250 wards on December 4, a Delhi BJP leader said.
A total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 seats on December 1 after the culmination of process of scrutiny of nomination papers and withdrawal of candidature, officials said on Friday.
A Uttar Pradesh IAS officer has been removed by the Election Commission as a general observer for the Gujarat assembly polls for indulging in a “publicity stunt" by posting pictures of his assignment on Instagram, sources said on Friday.
In a strongly-worded letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat on Friday, the EC said Abhishek Singh–I, a 2011-batch officer, used Instagram for sharing his posting as a general observer and used his official position as a “publicity stunt".
The poll panel also shared with the CEO pictures uploaded by the officer on the social media platform, the sources said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is currently in Surat, said that the BJP has no competition for the upcoming Gujarat elections.
“AAP and Congress will be there in the second and third positions. BJP is where it should be. We don’t have a contest. AAP and Congress have a contest for the second and third positions," Sarma said.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in an interview to ANI, said that Gujarat will never accept AAP as it does “politics of lies."
“In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal distributes certificate of honesty to Satyendar Jain but he is in jail since 5 months. Their Education Minister is the prime accused in the liquor case. AAP does politics of lies, makes tall claims but goes back on its words and pologises after allegations, " Thakur said.
The State Election Commission has finalised 42 centres at which the counting of votes will happen for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on December 7.Polling for the MCD polls will be held on December 4.
The identified centres will also be used to impart training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), roles and responsibilities of various electoral functionaries such as sector officers, polling officials etc, it added.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the Congress saying that thousands of people laid down their lives during the freedom struggle but it has highlighted the contribution of only one family.
He was addressing a rally in Mandvi town, he said, “India became independent after thousands of freedom fighters laid down their lives. But the Congress never recognised their sacrifice and taught people that only one family helped India gain independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold nearly 25 rallies in the next two weeks. Modi’s action-packed three day schedule will begin on Saturday evening.
▶️On Saturday, Modi will land in Gujarat and address a rally in Valsad
▶️On November 20, he is scheduled to hold three public meetings in Saurashtra region.
▶️On November 21, the PM is expected to hold two rallies.
▶️On November 22, he is scheduled to hold three rallies in Saurashtra region and South Gujarat region each.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday talked about the “strong bond" between Modi and Gujarat, the Union information and broadcasting minister said, “Even after becoming the prime minister, Modi never let his relationship with the state get weakened. Today, entire nation calls Gujarat as Modi’s Gujarat."
Speaking on assembly elections in the state, Thakur said people in every nook and cranny of Gujarat love Modi and the BJP has a strong presence across the state.
Kicking of campaign in Gujarat, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that if the state is riot-free today it is because of BJP and PM Modi. “If Gujarat is riot-free today then it’s because of BJP and PM Modi. The more Gujarat progresses, the more India will progress. If Gujarat wins, then India will progress, " Thakur said.
“During Congress rule, communal riots defined Gujarat. Gangsters and gangwars had become the new normal in the state. Now after 20 years of BJP rule, Gujarat is curfew-free and riot-free. Mothers, sisters and daughters of Gujarat can move freely," Thakur added.
According to data shared by the Delhi State Election Commission
↘️AAP and the BJP have fielded 250 candidates each
↘️ 439 Independents are also in the fray
↘️Congress has fielded candidates from 247 wards
↘️BSP from 138
↘️Samajwadi Party from one and Janata Dal (United) from 23
The poll panel had received 2,585 nominations. However, after scrutiny of the nomination papers, 1,169 were rejected as on Thursday.
Congress Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary on Friday flagged off ‘Digital Vans’ as part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming civic body elections in the national capital. The party’s theme for the elections is “Dil Jeeta Hai, Dilli Jeetenge" (We’ve won hearts, we will win Delhi now), Chaudhary said.
The campaign was launched in the presence of Subhash Chopra, chairman of the party’s campaign committee for the elections, former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf and Congress Working Committee member Devender Yadav.
If it wins the MCD polls, Delhi BJP will develop an app for a faceless delivery of municipal services to the people of the city, convener of the party’s MCD election manifesto committee, Satish Upadhyay, said on Friday.
The party will make Municipal Corporation of Delhi “paperless" and develop ‘My MCD’, a mobile app, by March 31 next year to render civic services to the public at their doorstep, he said in a press conference here.
Himachal witnessed a record 75.6 per cent turnout for the Assembly polls on November 12. The turnout of women in 42 of the state’s 68 constituencies was more than men, the data showed.
In seven constituencies, women voters outnumbered men by more than 5,000. The difference was highest in Joginder Nagar at 8,189. In Sulah, the difference was 6,276, in Jaisinghpur 6,048, Badsar 6,035, Bhoranj 5,882, Nadaun 5,536 and Sujanpur 5,613.
In 11 seats — Baijnath (4,962), Jwalamukhi (4,856), Jwali (4,477), Dharampur (3,985), Dehra (3,923), Fatehpur (3,638), Hamirpur (3,520), Nagrota (3,489), Palampur (3,381) and Shahpur (3,334) — the number of women exercising their franchise exceeded that of men by 3,000 to 5,000 votes.
The focus on women, who make up 49.5 per cent of total voters in Himachal Pradesh, and the announcement of freebies by major parties are seen as the contributing factors behind their higher turnout in the recent Assembly elections.
According to constituency-wise data procured from the election department, votes polled by women exceeded that of men by 4.4 percentage points.
Shivraj also called PM Modi as “Gods blessing” and “kalpvriksha” (wish-fulfilling tree of Indian mythology), while calling Rahul Gandhi a “babul tree” (thorny acacia) and Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal as “weed.”
With this BJP commenced its “carpet bombing” campaign for 82 out of 89 seats going to polls in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday.
The chief ministers of three states, six Union ministers and six other national leaders will cover 46 Assembly seats while state leaders will campaign in 36 seats on a single day, said state BJP chief C R Paatil.
MCD Elections 2022
Meanwhile, AAP will display models of the three landfill sites in Delhi to highlight the BJP’s “garbage mismanagement” during its 15-year-old governance of the civic body. The saffron party has been in power for three straight terms.
A total 1,416 candidates are in the fray for the civic body elections in Delhi following the rejection of 1,169 nominations, official data showed. The figures may change with Saturday being the last day for withdrawal of nominations.
Of the total candidates, 742 are women while 674 are men.
Himachal Elections 2022
