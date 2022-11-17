Election 2022 LIVE: PM Modi To Kickstart Rally Marathon in Gujarat On Nov 20; AAP To Launch First-Phase Campaign For MCD Polls Today

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 08:11 IST
New Delhi, India
Election 2022 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his election campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls on November 20, when he will hold to hold three rallies in Saurashtra region. The prime minister is expected to hold about 30 rallies across the state over the campaign. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had estimated that PM will hold close to 25 rallies. Read More
The Congress on Wednesday in its final list, fielded former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela’s son from the Bayad constituency.
The seventh list of 37 candidates included Mahendrasinh Vaghela from Bayad, Ramesh Koli from Sanand, Chirag Patel from Khambhat, Harshadbhai Ninama from Dahod (ST) and Mahesh Patel from Palanpur.
Mahendrasinh Vaghela joined the Congress last month. The 58-year-old former MLA was a Congress legislator from Bayad in north Gujarat between 2012 and 2017. He had quit the party in August 2017, a few months before the Assembly elections, and later joined the BJP.
The Congress on Wednesday released its final list of 37 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.
With the declaration of the seventh list, the Congress has announced 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The Congress has an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the assembly polls and the Sharad Pawar-led party is set to contest on three seats.
Several millionaires, a slum dweller, and a trans gender are among the candidates from diverse socio-economic backgrounds who have been hand-picked by the AAP, the BJP and the Congress for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls, PTI reported.
➡️One of the richest candidates in the fray is AAP’s Babita who is contesting from Bakhtawarpur ward. She, along with her husband, owns immovable assets worth more than Rs 13 crore, according to her affidavit.
➡️Another AAP candidate — Punardeep Singh Sawhney (41) — son of Chandni Chowk MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney is contesting from the Chandni Chowk ward and owns immovable assets worth Rs 9 crore while his wife owns properties worth Rs 35 lakh.
➡️BJP candidate from Lajpat Nagar ward Kunawar Arjun Pal Singh Marwah, an advocate by profession, owns immovable assets, including properties in Chandigarh, worth Rs 2.68 crore, while his movable assets are worth Rs 22.25 lakh, including cash amounting to over Rs 23.73 lakh.
➡️On the other end of the spectrum, BJP’s Ramesh Nagar ward candidate Pradeep Kumar Tiwari, who lives in Chuna Bhatti slum in Kirti Nagar, has declared movable assets worth more than Rs 8.45 lakh while he has taken loans worth more than Rs 9.27 lakh, including one for a car, from banks.
➡️Bobby Kinnar, AAP’s transgender candidate from ward Number 43 A, Sultanpur Majra, has declared movable assets worth Rs 12.10 lakh, including gold worth Rs 10 lakh.
AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday said that the party will sweep the civic body polls and will implement the ‘Delhi model’ into it.
In an interview to PTI, Pathak also ruled out any competition from the Congress, saying that the Delhiites have forgotten whether the party even exists. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month launched the party’s 10 guarantees for the MCD polls.
On November 21, the PM is expected to hold two rallies and on November 22, he is scheduled to hold three rallies in Saurashtra region and South Gujarat region each.
The Congress Wednesday announced its final list of 37 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela’s son from the Bayad constituency.
With the declaration of the seventh list, the Congress has announced 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.
In another development, the Election Commission has asked the Gujarat chief electoral officer to inquire and take action “as warranted” after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that its Surat (East) candidate was abducted and coerced by the BJP to withdraw from the poll fray.
This comes as AAP candidate from Surat (East) Kanchan Jariwala came down heavily on his own party over his “kidnapping” claims, and issued a video statement in which he purportedly said he “withdrew his nomination without any pressure” and by listening to his conscience after the voters of his constituency called him “anti-national” and “anti-Gujarat” for fighting the Gujarat assembly polls from the Aam Aadmi Party.
MCD elections 2022
The AAP is set to launch the first phase of its campaign for the MCD polls on Thursday and has appointed observers for every assembly constituency to ensure that party candidates take out padyatras and hold public dialogue across wards. The first phase of campaigning will start from November 17 and go on till November 22. The second phase will start on November 23.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has lined up its popular leaders including Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Salman Khurshid as its campaigners for the civic polls. The grand old party was in power in the Municipal Corporation in Delhi (MCD) until 2007. In 2017 MCD elections, it managed to win only 27 seats.
Till now, 2,021 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the poll authorities for the polls, according to PTI sources. Of the total nominations, Independent candidates have the maximum share with 507 candidates, followed by AAP with 492 candidates.
Also, 1,100 nominations have been rejected after scrutiny, with the Congress’ tally going below 250, the total number of wards.
Himachal Elections 2022
As the crucial Himachal Pradesh assembly went for a single-phase voting on November 12, it registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent, according to data available with state poll authorities on Sunday. The state continued to receive postal ballots after physical voting ended.
More women came out to vote at 76.8 per cent as compared to 72.4 per cent men. The third gender poll percentage was 68.4 per cent. The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from the Doon assembly constituency and Shimla assembly constituency had percentage at 62.53.
The high octane assembly poll is a crucial test for the BJP which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power while the Congress has urged voters to go by tradition of voting out the incumbent.
Read all the Latest Politics News here