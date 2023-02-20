Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Nadda to Visit Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka Today; Shah to Hold Rally in Nagaland

Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: While BJP President J P Nadda is set to begin a two-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Nagaland and Meghalaya and address a public rally in Mon Town, Nagaland on Monday. Meanwhile, the Erode East bypoll campaign is heating up with star campaigners like Kamal Hassan in the mix.

The Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly elections will be held on February 27. The Erode East bypoll election will also be held on the same day. Counting of votes for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will take place on March 2.

Top Updates:

Advertisement

J P Nadda to visit Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka. BJP National President J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll bound Karnataka on February 20 and 21. On Monday he will reportedly visit the famous Sringeri mutt, following former CM Kumaraswamy’s controversial statement on the RSS and peshwa brahmins. He also had cautioned the people of Karnataka to be careful of the individuals who were responsible for attack on Sringeri mutt and its temples.

BJP National President J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll bound Karnataka on February 20 and 21. On Monday he will reportedly visit the famous Sringeri mutt, following former CM Kumaraswamy’s controversial statement on the RSS and peshwa brahmins. He also had cautioned the people of Karnataka to be careful of the individuals who were responsible for attack on Sringeri mutt and its temples. Erode Bypoll star campaign gains momentum. The Erode East bypoll campaign in heating up with all star campaigners campaigning aggressively. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is canvassing for ruling DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan and sought votes for the Congress candidate, while BJP State President Annamalai is campaigning for the ADMK candidate. CM Stalin’s son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will also kickstart his two-day campaign on Monday.

The Erode East bypoll campaign in heating up with all star campaigners campaigning aggressively. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is canvassing for ruling DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan and sought votes for the Congress candidate, while BJP State President Annamalai is campaigning for the ADMK candidate. CM Stalin’s son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will also kickstart his two-day campaign on Monday. Amit Shah will visit Nagaland today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be kick-starting his campaign for the Nagaland assembly polls on Monday, with a public meeting in the eastern part of the state in Mon Town.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be kick-starting his campaign for the Nagaland assembly polls on Monday, with a public meeting in the eastern part of the state in Mon Town. Meghalaya BJP chief said there was no restriction on eating beef. Ahead of Meghalaya elections, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said that the saffron party has imposed no restriction on consuming beef, and that he eats beef and there is no problem in it.

Ahead of Meghalaya elections, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said that the saffron party has imposed no restriction on consuming beef, and that he eats beef and there is no problem in it. Meghalaya Election 2023: With illegal coal mining still on, despite promises to end it, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma is now under attack from all opposition parties ahead of the elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here