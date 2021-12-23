Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Top Cong Leaders Summoned to Delhi Amid Harish Rawat's 'Retiring' Bid; PM Modi in Varanasi Today

Dec 23, 2021 10:07 IST

Cong leader Harish Rawat targets own party, wonders if it's time for him to rest

Congress campaign head in poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat created a flutter in the political circles here on Wednesday, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest. He also said the Congress will have to adopt the BJP's technique of strengthening its regional leaders if it wants to regain power at the Centre. In a tweet in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections." "The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he said. "I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long. It is time to rest," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said. "I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way," he added.