Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Top Cong Leaders Summoned to Delhi Amid Harish Rawat's 'Retiring' Bid; PM Modi in Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul at Karkhiyaon. The Prime Minister was earlier in Varanasi on December 13 to unveil the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project.
Congress campaign head in poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat created a flutter in the political circles here on Wednesday, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest. He also said the Congress will have to adopt the BJP’s technique of strengthening its regional leaders if it wants to regain power at the Centre. In a tweet in Hindi, Rawat said, “Isn’t it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections." “The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he said. “I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long. It is time to rest," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said. “I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way," he added.
Amidst an internal dispute within the Congress in Uttarakhand ahead of the assembly elections, top Congress leaders have ben summoned to Delhi. All leaders will reach Delhi by late evening. These include Ganesh Godiyal, Harish Rawat, and Pritam Singh, sources said, adding that tomorrow there will be talk on the entire dispute.
Ahead of Punjab Polls, a crucial meeting of the screening committee was held late night at Congress war room in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PPCC President Navjot Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary were present in the meeting. In the meeting, Congress sources said discussions had been held over 117 seats in the state, and that it was decided to give only one ticket to a member of a family.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) hit out at the Congress government in Punjab on Wednesday over the registration of a case against its leader Bikram Singh Majithia, terming it “fabricated". Majithia (46) was booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Monday on the basis of a 2018 status report on a probe into a drug racket operating in the state. READ MORE
After sealing the pre-poll pact with the BJP, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the Punjab Lok Congress and BJP will have a common election manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections. READ MORE
Just hours after veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat made his disenchantment with the party leadership public, his former colleague Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress in September, took a dig at him with an old proverb. “You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji," Amarinder said in a tweet on Wednesday evening. READ MORE
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out the possibility of a pre-poll alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa, but said he may think of tie-ups with non-BJP outfits post-results if the ensuing assembly elections throw up a fractured mandate in the coastal state. He said the AAP will contest on all the 40 seats of the Goa assembly and the party’s chief ministerial candidate will be declared in time to come. The Delhi chief minister praised BJP stalwart late Manohar Parrikar and said those who are feeling “suffocated" in the state’s ruling party can join the AAP.
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday said the Congress will have to adopt the BJP’s technique of strengthening its regional leaders if it wants to regain power at the Centre. “The BJP strengthened its local and regional leaders, including (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, to dislodge us from power. We will have to adopt the same technique so that Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister in 2024," the Congress campaign head in poll-bound Uttarakhand said at a conclave organised here by the Times Now Navbharat Navnirman Manch. The Congress has to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the states first to pave the way for its victory at the national level, he added. Explaining the rationale behind the idea, Rawat said it was his understanding of politics. He said apart from seeing the ideology of a party, the voters also see the individual who represents them so that they can make him accountable for the promises made to people for five years.
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took a swipe at Harish Rawat on Wednesday after the Congress leader alleged non-cooperation from his party ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls. In a tweet, Singh told the former Uttarakhand chief minister: “You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any)." Singh faced an unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Rawat was the Punjab affairs in-charge of the Congress at that time. The grand old party had then replaced Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi. In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in November, Singh had slammed Rawat and dubbed him as the “most dubious individual".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul at Karkhiyaon. The Prime Minister was earlier in Varanasi on December 13 to unveil the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project. According to government spokesperson, the objective of this project is to empower farmers and milk producers of Purvanchal region and provide good quality products at affordable prices. Modi will also digitally transfer Rs 35.19 crore to bank accounts of around 1,75,000 milk farmers as year-end dividend for 2020-21.
Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation of 22 development projects worth more than Rs 870 crore.
In July 2021, Banas Dairy provided 100 cows of the best indigenous breeds to farmer families in Varanasi for model dairy farming. These farmers were given training in cattle rearing and dairy farm management and arrangements were made for continuous guidance for animal husbandry.
Presently, more than 25,000 litres of milk is procured on a daily basis from 111 places in Varanasi. Banas dairy is now setting up its third plant in Varanasi after Lucknow and Kanpur. It will have a capacity of 5 lakh litres per day, which can be expanded up to 10 lakh litres per day and will be built on 30 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 475 crore.
The plant will also produce 50,000 litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of paneer, 75,000 litres of butter milk, 50 tonnes of curd, 15,000 litres of lassi and 10,000 kg of sweets per day. The plant will also have a bakery unit and will include a take home ration plant to produce nutritional supplements for women and children.
This project will benefit the local farmers of 1,000 neighbouring villages of Purvanchal region like Varanasi, Jaunpur, Machchlishahr, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Azamgarh and they will get Rs 8,000-10,000 for their milk per month.
Customers will also get high quality products at affordable prices. This project is expected to provide direct employment to 750 people in the plant, about 2,350 people in allied works and about 1,00,000 people in villages, the spokesperson said.
