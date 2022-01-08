Elections Should Not Take Place At Least for Two Months: Abhishek Banerjee Amid Covid Surge in Bengal

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said on Saturday that elections should not take place at least for two months owing to the rising Covid cases. “I feel coming two months everything should be closed, be it political programme to any festival," said Abhishek. Meanwhile, BJP says why can’t stop the municipal polls in the State.

Abhishek Banerjee was at a Covid review meeting in Alipur at the Diamond Harbour. When asked about the BJP’s reaction to municipal elections, Banerjee said, “See this matter is in the court, only court will give direction the State election commission and the government will look into this but if you personally ask me then I would say that coming two months everything should stop. Now, it is our duty to fight Corona unitedly. Politics is there, time is there but life is important."

In his constituency, he has strictly imposed double masks and doctors are on the wheel with growing numbers. Diamond Harbour will not have any political and religious gatherings up to February 28. His comment comes at a time when opposition like BJP has appealed to postpone municipal polls.

Reacting to his comment Vice President of BJP Dilip Ghosh “He is only saying for the show, if he is so serious ask him to initiate and stop municipal polls ."

On the five State elections, Abhishek said, “Election is taking place to satisfy one party. Last year, during the second wave also they did the same thing, this is not right."

Municipal polls of four places are due on January 22. There has been a PIL on this issue. The court has asked to place the Election Commission’s view by coming Tuesday.

