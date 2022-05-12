Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats From 15 States on June 10. Check Details

The Election Commission on Thursday announced June 10 as the date of polling for 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 seats namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana.

Elections will be held to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Prominent among those retiring are Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra. Members are retiring between June 21 and August 1. While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Advertisement

Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Jharkhand and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.

The EC said the date of issue of notification for the elections will be May 24 and the last date to file nominations will be May 31. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 1 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures will be June 3. Hours of polling on June 10 will be from 9 am till 4 pm and the counting of votes will be from 5 pm.

“Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair elections," the EC said, adding that all Covid-19 norms would be followed during the polling process.

Most of the new members who get elected are likely to vote in the President’s election, due sometime in July.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.