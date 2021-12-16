End of SP’s Family Feud As Akhilesh Yadav Meets Uncle Shivpal; Seals Alliance for UP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav at the latter’s residence in Lucknow and finally announced an alliance ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls – thus ending the five-year-old differences in the family.

The SP chief reached Shivpal’s residence in the evening and held a closed-door meeting, which lasted for about 40 minutes. As per sources, apart from Shivpal and Akhilesh, the former’s son, Aditya Yadav, was also present at the crucial meeting.

Following the meeting, Akhilesh tweeted and confirmed the alliance between SP and PSPL. “Met the PSPL chief and confirmed our alliance. The strategy of alliance with smaller parties is strengthening SP and is taking SP along with alliance parties towards a historic win," wrote Akhilesh. The decision of seat-sharing, however, has not yet been announced by either of the leaders.

Advertisement

The SP chief has earlier also said that his uncle’s party will get due respect when his party will forge an alliance. All eyes will now be on the seat-sharing arrangement between the two.

Sources suggest that Shivpal might leave his assembly seat, Jaswant Nagar, for his son and he may contest from some other seat.

The differences between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal began in 2016 when Akhilesh took over as the SP national president while sidelining his uncle Shivpal. Following this, Shivpal had formed a breakaway group of his own and later went to form his own political party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia.

Advertisement

Shivpal, however, failed to leave any mark in the 2017 state assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.