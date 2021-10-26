EPS or OPS? With Sasikala in The Picture, AIADMK's Gears Up for Real Political Tussle

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami lashed out at the expelled leader VK Sasikala after addressing herself as general secretary of the party in a letter to the party cadre. Palaniswami had said Sasikala would face legal action as she is not a member of AIADMK and her statements hold ‘no relevance’.

However, after his comment, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam made a controversial response that sparked debate in the political arena. While reacting to the question on Sasikala’s claim, Panneerselvam said, “AIADMK is a cadre-based party, the party high commands will discuss and decide about Sasikala’s reinduction. The dual leadership now leads the party", he said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Senior Journalist SP Lakshmanan in May, News18 reported the struggle between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to hold their leadership powers will force Panneerselvam to move towards Sasikala. Finally, a single-leadership battle will begin between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam ‘in support of’ Sasikala’.

The political tussle between the party high commands, going on for years, has now taken a major turn after Sasikala’s political return. However, it is reported that Sasikala will leave for Madurai on October 28 where she will pay tribute to statues of Muthuramalinga Thevar and Maruthu brothers and then meet her supporters. After two days of meetings (on 29th and 30th), Sasikala would tour some Southern districts, including Tirunelveli. Sasikala’s planned political tour and meeting with volunteers has caused a stir in the political arena amid differences in opinion among leaders over Sasikala’s inclusion in the AIADMK.

Moreover, AIADMK senior leader Jayakumar has also backed Palaniswami’s statement and reminded Panneerselvam that he was the one who signed the agreement to keep Sasikala and her family away from the party after rebels.

Speaking to News18, former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy, who was also expelled from the party, pointed out Palaniswami will not agree to bring Sasikala into the party, but in turn, will conduct the General Counsel meeting and remove Panneerselvam from the post of Coordinator. “All of us fought for cadres’ rights to elect its leader. It is also the reason why I filed in January 2016. In February, Panneerselvam, Madhusudhanan (veteran AIADMK leader who passed away recently) and many others filed, which the election commission favourably considered. After that, Panneerselvam has consented to amend the bylaw or General Counsel too to elect its leader," he added.

Speaking further on Palaniswami’s plan to remove Panneerselvam from his position at the general council meeting, he said this could be one scenario if Palaniswami is not accused in the Kodanad heist and murder case. “If Palaniswami is accused in Kodanad case, the roads leading to that with the arrest of former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s driver Kanagaraj’s brother and his relative where they are ultimately going to point Palaniswami. In such a scenario, Panneerselvam will try to bring Sasikala into the party. When the ball will be in the hands of the BJP, there may be a slight split. Yet, the wish of the cadres is to be united under one umbrella. And the leader should be elected only by the party cadre," the former MP said.

“Subsequently, majority of primary members of the AIADMK are unhappy with both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam. The political scene might also turn similar to what happened in Puducherry during Kiran Bedi’s lieutenant governor term. Likewise, the BJP is seeking to wipe out AIADMK or convert the AIADMK’s vote bank into theirs and make the state’s major political parties turn to DMK vs BJP. This is what BJP is up to. AIADMK, however, wants all to be accommodated as one and should fight against both DMK and BJP," the former MP said.

