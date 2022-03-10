Etah Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Etah seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay Singh (BSP), Gunjan Mishra (INC), Jugendra Singh Yadav (SP), Vipin Kumar David (BJP), Umeshkant (AAP), Mahipal (VPI), Roop Kishor Shakya (JAP), Omendra Singh (IND), Durgesh Kumar (IND), Ravendr Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar (IND), Vijendr Singh (IND), Satyaprakash (IND), Sahab Singh (IND), Sukhvendra Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.25%, which is -1.35% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vipin Kumar David of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Etah results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.104 Etah (एटा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. Etah is part of Etah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 363515 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,382 were male and 1,65,126 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Etah in 2019 was: 832 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,09,502 eligible electors, of which 1,72,077 were male,1,45,164 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,337 eligible electors, of which 1,59,671 were male, 1,26,662 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Etah in 2017 was 1,468. In 2012, there were 1,125 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vipin Kumar David of BJP won in this seat defeating Jugendra Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 21,129 which was 10.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.92% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ashish Kumar Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gajendra Singh Babloo of BSP by a margin of 3,244 votes which was 1.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 24.02% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 104 Etah Assembly segment of the 22. Etah Lok Sabha constituency. Mukesh Rajput of BJP won the Etah Parliament seat defeating Manoj Agarwal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etah Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Etah are: Ajay Singh (BSP), Gunjan Mishra (INC), Jugendra Singh Yadav (SP), Vipin Kumar David (BJP), Umeshkant (AAP), Mahipal (VPI), Roop Kishor Shakya (JAP), Omendra Singh (IND), Durgesh Kumar (IND), Ravendr Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar (IND), Vijendr Singh (IND), Satyaprakash (IND), Sahab Singh (IND), Sukhvendra Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.6%, while it was 57.13% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Etah went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.104 Etah Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 349. In 2012, there were 324 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.104 Etah comprises of the following areas of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Etah, 2 Sakit, 3 Malawan, Etah Municipal Board and Sakit Nagar Panchayat of 4 Etah Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Etah constituency, which are: Jasrana, Marhara, Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Mainpuri, Karhal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Etah is approximately 522 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Etah is: 27°28’09.5"N 78°43’18.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Etah results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.