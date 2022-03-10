Etmadpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Dr. Dharmpal Singh of BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Etmadpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr. Dharmpal Singh (BJP), Shivanidevi Devi (INC), Dr.Virendra Singh Chauhan (SP), Vinod Singh (PPA), Sunil Ojha (BSS), Praval Pratap Singh (BSP), Dr. Anil Kumar Singh (IND), Rakesh Kumar Gupta (RVPA), Maha Veer (IND), Kapil Gautam (IND), Sumit Singh (AAP), Shailendra Pal Singh (IND), Satish (BJMP), Shiv Charan Lal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.52%, which is -0.61% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Pratap Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.86 Etmadpur (एतमादपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Etmadpur is part of Agra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 432010 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,37,098 were male and 1,94,895 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Etmadpur in 2019 was: 822 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,35,745 eligible electors, of which 2,29,881 were male,1,87,310 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,61,756 eligible electors, of which 2,04,286 were male, 1,57,466 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Etmadpur in 2017 was 443. In 2012, there were 313 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Pratap Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Dharmpal Singh of BSP by a margin of 47,255 which was 16.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Dharampal Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Prem Singh Baghel of SP by a margin of 8,504 votes which was 3.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 33.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 86 Etmadpur Assembly segment of the 18. Agra Lok Sabha constituency. Satyapal Singh Baghel of BJP won the Agra Parliament seat defeating Manoj Kumar Soni of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Agra Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.13%, while it was 65.23% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Etmadpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.86 Etmadpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 416. In 2012, there were 361 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.86 Etmadpur comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Etmadpur Tehsil; Ward Nos. 12, 17, 19, 28, 59, 61 and 73 in Agra (Municipal Corporation) of 4 Agra Tehsil.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Etmadpur constituency, which are: Baldev, Sadabad, Jalesar, Tundla, Agra Rural, Agra North, Agra South, Agra Cantt.. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Etmadpur is approximately 476 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Etmadpur is: 27°17’31.9"N 78°07’38.3"E.

