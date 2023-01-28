Every Household in Diamond Harbour LS Constituency Will Have Tapped Water by Mar 2024: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Saturday said by March 2024 every rural household in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district will have tapped water.

Banerjee chaired an administrative review meeting of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, ahead of the panchayat polls, where the status of various projects that are underway were reviewed.

MLAs, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members, gram pradhans, NGO workers, departmental officials, district magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and BDOs were present at the meeting.

"We have the Falta-Mathurapur Water Project coming up in Diamond Harbour, which is being carried out at a cost of over Rs 1,400 crore. Post the completion of the project, every resident in the area will have access to piped drinking water, and the benefit of this project will reach people of Bishnupur, Falta, Diamond Harbour I & II, Mograhat, Kulpi, Mandir Bazar, among other areas," he said in a statement.

"i.e. March 2024, every rural household will have Functional Tap Connection (FHTC)," Banerjee said in the statement.

Referring to 'Ek Daake Abhishek' (Abhishek at one call) launched on June 18, 2022, where the TMC national general secretary will help the common people address their issues, Banerjee said "I had not anticipated such a response from the public. To this day, we have received over 7 lakh phone calls, of which over 68,000 have been received from Diamond Harbour alone.

"The other 7.32 lakh calls came from various districts of Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Nadia, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Paschim, and Purba Medinipur districts among others." "Of the 68,000 calls received from Diamond Harbour, 80 per cent of cases have already been taken up, while the remaining 20 per cent cases are a long-term project, which will be carried out in due course. I thank the people of Bengal for having reposed their faith in me, and calling me up on Ek Daake Abhishek," he said in the statement.

Banerjee said from his MPLAD fund, he approved the construction of 110 roads already.

"I am entitled to Rs 5 crore under the MPLAD funds, which I use to improve the living condition of the people of my constituency. Apart from this, the construction of 750 roads have been taken up by the relevant department of the state government. These roads will be completed within the next 6-8 months, as work has already begun," he said listing the projects and giving updates.

