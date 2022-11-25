Every Law Should Pass Legal Scrutiny, Says Shah on Places of Worship Act, Refrains From Discussing Ram Mandir Issue With it

Commenting on the Places of Worship Act, 1991, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that every law should pass legal scrutiny and no law is above it.

This comes days before the December 12 deadline set up by the Supreme Court for the Centre to explain its stand on the act, which states that religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947 must be maintained.

Shah refrained to comment on the law being enacted specifically for the Ram Mandir campaign and said he’d rather not discuss these issues in public. He was speaking at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi.

“After the Ayodhya judgement, a few more disputes have come up and the law enacted in 1991 has also been challenged. These matters are still under dispute, so I should not discuss them in public. But, every law needs to pass judicial scrutiny, " he said.

On whether the BJP-led government has any intention to change the law, Shah said that the apex court had sent a notice to the centre, on which it will soon express its stance.

Shah also spoke on a number of other pressing topics like the Uniform Civil Code, CAA-NRC, the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Shah on other issues

On the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Shah said that based in the ground situation the contest is between his party and the rival Congress and that BJP is on the course for an unprecedented win.

“We will break our own records of winning the highest number of seats and vote share. Pressed further to give a number, Shah said the BJP’s past record has been 129 seats, so we will win more than that."

Shah also highlighted that only BJP’s ideology can take India forward, and that the party is going to win, not just Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh but also the MCD elections in Delhi.

On Uniform Civil Code, Shah said that it was his party’s promise and that laws in general, should not be formulated on the basis of religion.

“Except for BJP, no other party supports or speaks in favour of the code. The BJP, which rules in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, have set up a panel and the panel is holding consultations. Our governments will work according to the recommendations received. I want to assure that the BJP is committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code," the minister said.

Shah also touched the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that it is a law and “cannot be changed now." “No one should even dream that CAA will not be implemented. Those who think like that are mistaken," he said.

Shah also commented on the brutal Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walker, and said that the accused, Aaftab Poonawala should be swiftly punished. Answering a question on law enactment for ‘love-jihad,’ Shah said that his party has anti-conversation laws. “To propagate religion is not banned but to undertake forceful conversions is not permitted under the Indian Constitution." he said.

