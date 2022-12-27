Modi-Shah or RaGa-Tharoor? Ex-Cong Leader's ‘Simple Dinner Test’ on Who to Vote for in 2024 Polls

As the race for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has already heated up between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Tuesday created a “simple test" on Twitter and asked netizens to tell through polling who the country should vote for in the upcoming general elections. A poll, put out by him, asks users with whom they would prefer to go to dinner if invited along with their children and loved ones.

He gave two options to choose from - BJP’s Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Nirmala Sitharaman, or Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, and Shashi Tharoor.

In a series of tweets, Jha asked, “Your children or your loved one(s) get an invite for dinner from the undermentioned. Who would you suggest they go to?"

With 16 hours left poll to end, 4,838 people have already voted. At the time of filing this report (10:23 pm), 53 per cent people voted in favour of Congress, while 47 per cent for BJP leaders.

After sometime, Jha tweeted, “The gap has narrowed slightly."

On December 15, Jha, who had also been a party spokesperson, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra could become a “game-changer" for the Congress in the long term. “For one, it has revived the political brand of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP cannot ridicule him anymore using their ‘fake news malicious campaign’. Secondly, the Congress has at last connected directly with the people through this mass movement," he had said.

Noting that it will definitely percolate to the grassroots, Jha had stressed that the critical part from now on is for Congress to sustain the mobilisation through its workers who are galvanized.

“The Himachal Pradesh result shows that the Congress can still pull off a win against BJP if it demonstrates the hunger to win. Next year, the electoral impact of BJY will be more visible in states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, etc.," he had told the news agency PTI.

