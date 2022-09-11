Ex-Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to Announce His Party's Name in Ten Days

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he will announce a new political party within 10 days. The statement came weeks after the 73-year-old leader made a bitter exit from the grand old party of India. “We will announce a new party in ten days," Azad said during his first public meeting in Baramulla today after quitting Congress.

The former union minister also attacked the Central rule in Jammu and Kashmir for “militancy" activities in the Union Territory, and said, “people irrespective of religion have become a target of militancy. Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs were targeted and many had to flee. All communities suffered alike."

“When I was Chief Minister, a delegation told me three cart owners were missing. I investigated the matter with the help of the police. Investigations were carried out and it was found they were killed by police and the army in fake encounters," he added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Exit From Congress

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister resigned from Congress on August 26, after raising issues about the internal functioning of the party multiple times.

In his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

After Azad announced his decision to resign, multiple leaders and workers followed suit and quit Congress in a massive blow to the party. Azad was associated with Congress for nearly five decades.

Since his exit from Congress, Azad has been holding public meetings in Jammu to fortify his electoral base.

On Saturday, in an interview with news agency ANI, he said he had “met around 400 people from delegations of 30-35 assembly constituencies in Jammu."

“They gave their support… and they will be a part of whatever party I make," he added.

