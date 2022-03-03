Ex-Minister Kothapalli Subbarayudu Beats Himself With Slippers to Protest Against Local YSR Congress Leader

In a bizarre act, former minister Kothapalli Subbarayudu beat himself with his chappals (slippers) in front of a big crowd as he admitted that he made a mistake by supporting Narsapuram MLA Mudunuri Prasad Raju and helping him win the elections.

Videos of the leader went viral on social media and was televised by news channels.

At a time when the process of reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh is embroiled in serious protests and demands by leaders, political parties and people alike, a political campaign in UP Assembly polls created a buzz as the BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey took people by surprise as he did “sit-ups".

In Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing trouble as the political leaders and parties continue to protest, seeking their segments as district headquarters or to change the names of the districts and boundaries.

While addressing the crowds at a similar protest at Narsapuram in West Godavari district, former minister and local leader Kothapally Subbarayudu hit himself with a chappal from the dais. He did so in protest against a local YSR Congress Party leader for “failing" to get Narsapuram as the new district as part of a reorganisation plan by the state government.

“The injustice meted out to Narsapuram as the local MLA Prasadaraju of the ruling party failed to exert pressure on the government," Subbarayudu said. “I made a mistake by helping Prasada Raju to win as an MLA from Narsapuram," he added as he beat himself with a chappal.

The leaders standing next to him tried to stop him and took away the slippers from his hand. He urged the people and leaders to mount pressure, irrespective of political lines, until Narsapuram was made a new district and not desist from the fight.

The government plans to divide West Godavari district which announced to divide two existing parliament segments Eluru and Narsapuram as new districts. However, later an announcement was made that Bhimavaram would be made a district in place of Narsapupram, which led to protests by parties and leaders.

Andhra Pradesh’s new district issue took a political turn with various peoples’ organisations and political parties taking to the streets for their demands for new districts with boundaries and names.

The state government has sought suggestions and responses in a month from political parties and people on the names of new districts. Even protests by parties and concerns by peoples’ organisations kept mounting pressure on the government as the local leaders and parties with supporters demanded Hindupur district and Vijayawada as Vangaveeti district instead of NTR district.

Telugu Desam Party MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna even sat on a silent protest to demand from the YSRCP government to make his Hindupur segment the new district instead of Puttaparthi as Satyasai district headquarters.

The YSRCP government plans to carve out 13 new districts, making a total of 25 from April 2 this year to mark the “appointed day".

