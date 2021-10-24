Ex-Odisha PCC Head Pradeep Majhi to Join BJD, Says Congress Has Lost Credibility in State

Former working president of Odisha PCC and Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi said on Sunday he will join BJD as the party has formed a “stable and a popular" government under chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Pradeep Majhi drew attention towards the crisis in Odisha Congress and said it cannot return to power in the state. People are deprived of basic amenities and it was “impossible" to continue working in Koraput district, Majhi pointed out.

“Rahul Gandhi is my mentor… He also said to me if you feel uncomfortable in Odisha, come to Delhi with your bag and baggage and take charge to revive the party in different states. Frankly, Congress cannot go ahead in Odisha in the present situation. Congress has lost its credibility in state," he said.

Praising CM Patnaik’s leadership, Majhi said BJD has “set an example in country. I have decided to join BJD to strengthen the party and to work for the people of undivided Koraput district."

On Majhi joining BJD, Odisha PCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the Congress gave him a political identification. “He (Majhi) has quit the party due to his greed and political profit. Anyway, it will have no impact on the party. We will intensify our activities in south Odisha to strengthen the party."

