Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College Hospital (DMCH) here.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma added.

