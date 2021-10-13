Uttarakhand Ex-CM Shakes A Leg At Wedding Of Friend's Daughter

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat reached Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh to attend the wedding of his friend’s daughter and blessed the bride and groom. The leader was also seen dancing with his friend. Rawat’s friend Harish Chamoli is a resident of Hanumangarh and works as a security guard in a private school at night to feed his family.

The former Uttarakhand CM reached Hanumangarh to attend the wedding of Harish Chamoli’s daughter. He participated in a programme organized in a dharamsala for the entire day and stayed back with his friend and his family members for the wedding.

Speaking to the media, the former CM praised his friend Harish and said, “My friend is a clean-hearted person and I am here to attend his daughter’s marriage as she is like my daughter."

Chamoli expressed happiness over the arrival of Tirath Singh Rawat and said, “Rawat is a man of his words. He promised me that he would definitely come to Hanumangarh in my daughter’s marriage and he did so"

The Rawat-Chamoli friendship reminded many of the bond that Krishna and Sudama shared. The senior BJP leader has proved that the position or the power does not matter when it comes to friendship.

Tirath Singh Rawat had resigned within 5 months of taking oath as the chief minister of the state.

