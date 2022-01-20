Exclusive | Ahead of Polls, BJP Ropes in Advaita Kala, Kanchan Gupta for 180-Page Booklet on Yogi Govt's Success

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have been the strongest player in the digital arena ahead of the assembly polls but its focus on door-to-door campaigning in the state to woo voters has been no less.

Sources suggest that the BJP will distribute a booklet titled ‘Uttar Pradesh, Kahani Badlav Ki’, focusing mainly on the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi governments as well as the misgovernance of the previous regimes, especially the SP. It is expected that this booklet will be released soon by the top BJP leadership after which it will be distributed during the door-to-door campaign of the party.

The booklet, a copy of which was accessed by News18, has a picture of PM Modi with his hand on the shoulder of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, which was clicked during the prime minister’s visit to Lucknow. The photograph had become a talking point, with political experts decoding it as Adityanath’s endorsement by PM Modi ahead of 2022 polls.

The 180-page booklet contains 17 chapters by some prominent names from bureaucracy, journalism and other fields, focusing on different aspects of development in Uttar Pradesh.

The first chapter in the book written by author Shantanu Gupta talks about the development done in the state, including expressways, airports and new cities. The second chapter by CM’s financial adviser KV Raju talks about the economic growth of the state, while the third chapter by RSS-affiliated magazine Panchjanya’s editor Hitesh Shankar talks about time-bound projects giving pace to development of the state.

The fourth chapter has been written by former DGP of the state, Vikram Singh, which focuses on law and order situation along with unbiased approach by the administration. The fifth chapter too is by former top cop AK Jain, which speaks about how criminals were meted out the right treatment. The sixth chapter by Swati Sharma speaks about stringent laws against forced conversion and cow slaughter. The seventh chapter has been written by author Advaita Kala and speaks about the new-found confidence of the women of the state due to the safe environment and government’s efforts to curb crime against women.

The eighth chapter is written by retired IPS and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, which speaks about the crackdown on corruption. The ninth is penned by journalist KK Upadhyay about the development in villages that gave new wings to the farmers of the state. Syed Raza Husain Rizvi has written the 10th chapter on good governance and the development of the poor.

The 11th chapter has been written by Prof Sanjay Dwivedi and speaks about the employment opportunities given to the youth of the state. The twelfth chapter has been written by Vinay Pathak, Kanpur University VC, about the development of education in the state which eventually led to opening up of new avenues for the youth. Journalist and former BJP MP Balbir Punj, in the 13th chapter, talks about collective effort to make UP the number one state, while in the 14th chapter, journalist Kanchan Gupta speaks about the Covid-19 management in the state and the appreciation earned by the state for its endeavours.

The fifteenth chapter has been written by journalist Ratan Mani Lal, which talks about how artisans got global recognition due to the efforts of the government. The sixteenth chapter in the book has been written by journalist Harshvardhan Tripathi and speaks about the MSME push by the government which led to employment generation and also helped small businesses to grow. The last and seventeenth chapter has been written by Kameshwar Chaupal, the Dalit BJP leader who had kept the first brick as the foundation stone for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which talks about religious tourism and the development of pilgrimages in the state.

