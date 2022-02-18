Exclusive | BJP Grabs Power by Hook Or by Crook; Don't Expect Free & Fair Polls: Cong Manipur Incharge

The Congress believes things will be different for it this time in Manipur, party leader Bhakta Charan Das told CNN-News18 on Thursday in an exclusive interview on the ground. In the 2017 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party had netted 21 seats as against the Congress’s 28 in the 60-member assembly but it managed to stitch together a coalition government. Several Congress legislators switched sides. This time the party has made its candidates pledge loyalty to prevent a repeat. The first phase of the assembly elections in Manipur will take place on February 28 and the second on March 5. The results will be declared on March 10.

Das, the Congress’s Manipur incharge, alleged in the interview that the BJP buys MLAs and has used underhanded ways to come to power in northeastern states. Edited excerpts:

>There has been a lot of exodus from the Congress. Where does the party stand in this situation?

The Congress’s chances are there. People are wanting a change in the government. Coercive measures, unemployment, women’s issues are there. They (the BJP) have failed in every way in this state.

>But so many people left you…

The trend has been the BJP trying to grab power by hook or by crook in the smaller states of the Northeast. That is not good. They try every way and every means. I would not like to say that but this is bad politics that they have brought.

>You got the numbers the last time but could not form the government. Why do you think the people will vote for you again?

The mandate was not respected last time by the opposition. The people voted for us but there was a shortage of MLAs. The BJP purchased MLAs. That was not correct.

>The Congress could not hold on to its people?

Holding on is a different thing. We were holding but we did not have the numbers. There was a shortage and we did not resort to bad practices. Their MLAs got disqualified. To get to power, they took the wrong path.

>What will you do this time after the election?

We will not let that happen this time as our people have taken a pledge in front of Kangla Fort, mandir, masjid. They will not go anywhere. Moreover, we now have a solid group of people. Some people have left, we have also removed sitting MLAs. This time party people have got tickets…not like last time. We are confident they will not go.

>Now you want the removal of AFSPA. Why did you not do it when you were in power for 15 years?

At that time the situation was different, things were not normal. Now the scenario has changed, so it should be removed. At that time the insurgency was high. This time it is the demand of all.

>The BJP leaders say they have changed the ground situation; they say you could not handle it.

That time was different. The Congress handled all issues the right way. Now see in the name of AFSPA what is happening, see what happened in Nagaland. People are brutally killed. Power is now misused. Civil society wants this change.

>If required after the election, will you tie up with NPP or NPF?

I don’t believe in this type of politics but if people who want to oppose the BJP and don’t support their ideology can come together, obviously…Now we have an alliance with the Left.

>Have you lodged a complaint with the Election Commission?

Intimidation is on. They are threatening candidates. We don’t think free and fair elections will take place.

>Who will be your chief ministerial choice?

We have leaders from the hills and valleys. The Congress state president is there, former CM is there. We are confident change will take place.

