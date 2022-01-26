Exclusive | BJP Will Give Grandeur and Divinity to Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple: UP Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party will give grandeur and divinity to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura in line with the “Kashi model" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Uttar Pradesh power minister Shrikant Sharma. “Who else apart from the BJP can do this?" the BJP’s Mathura candidate for the February-March assembly elections told CNN- News18 in an interview during his campaign in his constituency on Tuesday.

The CNN-News18 team also visited the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple to find hectic work on building two grand gates on the path going towards the shrine, the entire footpath being re-laid with stone slabs and locals speaking about how the development was long overdue and wondering why it was not done before the BJP government came to power. The city of Vrindavan has also been adorned with new entry gates and special lighting. Mathura came into focus recently when UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that if Ayodhya and Kashi were being developed, how can Mathura be left behind. In some measure, work already seems on at the temple area here too.

When asked by CNN-News18 about the BJP’s “80 vs 20" election pitch, Sharma in turn accused the former Samajwadi Party government of doing politics of “20-80 in Uttar Pradesh", which he said involved “neglecting and humiliating a big section of society." He said in comparison, no section of society could say that the BJP government had not done development for them or deprived them of any government benefits. Sharma promised that the BJP government will slash power bills in UP and rubbished SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s promise of free electricity. “Akhilesh as CM gave electricity only to his Chacha and Chacha Jaan’s area, then he did not think of giving free electricity," Sharma argued.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

>So a Ram temple is coming up in Ayodhya. Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has been built in Varanasi. What is going to happen in Mathura?

It is our commitment to give our temples divyata aur bhavyata (divinity and grandeur). We have Lord Ram, we have Lord Krishna and we have Baba Vishwanath…we are fortunate that their shrines are associated with Uttar Pradesh. They are part of our soul. Agar inko divyata aur bhavyata ab nahi milegi, toh kab milegi (If the temples do not get divinity and grandeur now, then when)? A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath corridor has been made in Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the ‘Kashi model’ to India and to the world…we will work on that model in Mathura too. Where Lord Krishna is virajman (enthroned) in Mathura in garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) — to give that place divyata aur bhavyta is our work, we will do it. Agar hum nahi denge toh kaun dega (If we do not do this work, who else will do it)? We have an ideological commitment and our motto is cultural nationalism. These are our centres of faith? We do not do politics over them.

>Your party has given the ‘80 vs 20’ call in this election. Which is this 20 per cent?

When I speak of development, I am speaking of all. Today, electricity is coming to all, whether they come in 80 per cent or 20 per cent, gas cylinders have been given to all, vaccines have been given to all, rations have been given to all. This ’20 and 80′ politics was actually done by the Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP. They neglected and humiliated a big section of society. If they had not done politics of ’20 and 80′, then the Congress government would not have given an affidavit denying the existence of Lord Ram. If politics of ’20 and 80′ was not done by Samajwadi Party, then kar sevaks would not have been shot at in Ayodhya. Parties that do not believe in Lord Ram cannot have devotion in Mathura or Kashi too. They gave divinity and grandeur to their own families, not to our religious places. They have done politics of appeasement while we do politics of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas’. Today all-round development is there in Uttar Pradesh and no section of the society can accuse us of not doing development for them.

>What would you term as the BJP’s biggest achievements with which you are going into the UP polls?

See Uttar Pradesh before 2017 and see now how a grand state has been made under Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. We have finished gundaraj (lawlessness). We gave electricity to all without any discrimination. We brought light to the state which was in darkness. The roads were in a mess—we reformed them. We did better on education and health. We are giving electricity for 24 hours a day without discrimination. The poor feel this is their government, that the government cares for them. People feel the change in UP. In Mathura too, we have worked a lot on water, electricity, cleaning the city and beautifying it, and cleaning the Yamuna river. There are 35 nullahs that polluted the Yamuna, we have tapped 31 of them. We want more tourists to come here. Yamuna was polluted in the time of the Congress, SP and BSP. The Congress, SP, BSP and RLD have done the commercialisation of politics and made a business of it.​

>You spoke of electricity being the power minister…people say you did give electricity but at high rates.

Akhilesh Yadav is guilty of the electricity issue along with SP-Congress and BSP. They had put the electricity issue in the ICU due to financial irregularities. Since we came to power, the whole state is bright and bathes in brightness. From sunset to sunrise, no village in the state remains in darkness. For the last three years, we did not increase electricity rates. They (SP) increased power rates by 61 per cent and gave electricity to just four districts. Akhilesh Yadav gave electricity to his Chacha (Shivpal Yadav) and Chacha Jaan’s (Azam Khan’s) areas, then he did not think of giving free electricity! Such people may say anything, people will not fall into their trap. We have made electricity cheaper for farmers and we will make it cheaper in the future too. We have forced the Samajwadi Party and Congress to talk of development and going to the temple.

