Exclusive | BJP Will Win UP With Full Majority, Have Public Support on 4 Key Issues: Amit Shah to News18

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 with full majority as the people of the state have supported the ruling party on four main issues of law and order, gareeb kalyan, development and improved administration, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

In the interview, Amit Shah said support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is much higher than it was in December 2013 and that under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership in UP, the BJP has been successful in winning the hearts of the people.

As many as 172 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly have voted in first three phases of elections, while the remaining ones will vote in four phases till March 7. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 will be declared on March 10.

Advertisement

“Three phases have gone by, others remain. I have carried out Jan Vishwas Yatras and Vijay Sankalp Yatras in every district of UP. I have done rallies in every district of the state. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will win with full majority. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the BJP has been successful in winning the hearts of the people. Support and love for the Prime Minister is much higher today than it was in December 2013. This the feeling on the ground. I know that the BJP will win with a majority in these elections. We will seal the election by hitting a boundary," Shah said in the interview.

Talking about the BJP’s target of 300-plus this time as well – the party won 325 seats in 2017 — Shah advised caution over opinion polls and surveys.

“If you look at surveys, the BJP is getting 230- 260 seats in this election. In 2017, the prediction was 238 seats, we won 325 seats. Perception is an important aspect in a survey, because people link their credibility with the surveys. Also, what the public tells the person who is doing the survey may not even be true. There are many contradictions," the Union minister said.

Asked about the BJP’s main election pitches to voters in UP this time, Shah said people have supported the party over four main issues.

Advertisement

“There are four big issues over which the people of UP have supported and strengthened us more than in the previous three elections. First is law and order. Second, gareeb kalyan. Third has been development, including access to drinking water and electricity. The fourth issue is the way we have improved the administration of Uttar Pradesh."

Amit Shah said the people of UP embraced the change brought by Narendra Modi in 2014 as previous Samajwadi Party and BSP governments worked on caste lines and indulged in dynasty politics.

Advertisement

“The SP and BSP governments that worked on caste lines and dynasty never listened to the voice of the people. One government came and worked for one caste, another government worked for another caste. People had lost hope of ever getting justice. People had resigned themselves to this. But after change came with Modi ji in 2014, people started seeing hope in us and we have lived up to it," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.