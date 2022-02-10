BJP candidate Okram Henry Singh, the nephew of Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh from 2002 to 2017, is set to contest from the Wangkhei constituency. Henry switched from Congress to the BJP in 2020. This will be the first time he is contesting the BJP, making it a distinct part of the upcoming Manipur assembly polls.

Here’s an exclusive interview of Okram Henry Singh to News18:

>How are you campaigning amidst Covid-19 curbs?

“We are always with the people, and this time we are concentrating on micro campaign. We are meeting people in small groups. Micro meetings are taking place and we are putting all efforts in social media campaign. I have formed team named “Anouba" and this special team is looking after Facebook, Twitter and social media. Our team and myself are reaching out to people.

>Why did you jump to BJP, when former chief minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh is your uncle?

“See Congress tenure is over. They had their time bit I feel they were not serious. Development is my focus, I will have to work for people and Congress of late was not doing that. Moreover, the organisation was almost decaying. Meeting Congress leaders in Delhi took months, we could not convey our problems to them. Here (in BJP) we can reach out to central leaders easily."

“I had to take decision."

>Why will people vote for you?

“Here each and every developmental work is personally looked after by Chief Minister and also Prime Minister takes special emphasis. In my Wangkei constituency I have done lot. People have seen that, and people therefore will vote for development this time."

>Did BJP take you in because you are related to Okram Ibobi Singh?

“In 2020 BJP government had to prove their number. I skipped voting defying Congress party whip. I felt BJP was for development. I’m a political worker so whatever better option was there I took it for my people.

>Do you have any message for your uncle former CM? If so, what is it?

“I have no message would just want to say he should give good advice to people."

The seat represented by former Congress CM’s nephew Okram Henry will have special attention this time as Manipur goes for polls on February 27.

