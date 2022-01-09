Don’t Want to Talk About Old Issues, Main Aim to Make Akhilesh UP CM, Says Shivpal Yadav

The younger brother of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav has claimed that his nephew Akhilesh Yadav is much more mature now, and that his only aim was to make him the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Shivpal also said there was no infighting in the party or family and he wanted to look ahead.

Speaking at News18 Agenda Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on Sunday, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal said, “Akhilesh has been the CM and four-time MP, and he has been in opposition so he has gained experience and is more mature now. He will not be cheated this time, had we been together he would not have been cheated earlier too. I don’t want to talk about old things, want to move ahead now. Our main aim is to make Akhilesh the UP CM in 2022."

Asked about his favourite politician of all time, Shivpal said, “No doubt Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is the most dumdar politician. Now the time has come to make bhatija (nephew) dumdar. My son will also excel if he works hard."

Advertisement

Asked why he had not foreseen infighting within the party, Shivpal said, “There was nothing to foresee, I have always listened to what Neta ji has said. There was never a fight in the party or in the family."

So, what will be the seat sharing formula with the SP? “We have always been a Samajwadi and worked for socialist society, we have been associated with the SP for decades," he said.

On allegations of “dynast" politics, Shivpal said, “We have struggled and given up on many things before finally achieving what we have. In politics, the one who struggles becomes successful. The ones who are saying pariwarwad never went out to struggle."

Talking about the party’s symbol issue, the leader said, “Our symbol is not with us anymore, now we will be fighting in alliance. Whatever we decide will be as per strategy, we just want to throw out the BJP. Our only aim is to make Akhilesh the next CM of UP. We will discuss within the party and with Akhilesh about a merger. I don’t want to do any pressure politics, I want to remove the BJP at any cost."

Advertisement

On the issue of law and order situation, Shivpal said, “This is the worst and most corrupt government in the state. I had never heard about corruption in the education department, transfer posting promotions, etc. People want to remove the BJP from power, people are fed up with inflation and unemployment. As soon as the election comes, they resort to mandir-masjid, Hindu-Muslim, no one can lie more than the BJP."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.