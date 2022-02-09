Exclusive | I Don't Pretend to Be A Common Man, I'm One; Kejriwal Will One Day Apologise to Me: Channi

It was Charanjit Singh Channi’s first door-to-door campaign after being named the chief ministerial face of the Congress for the February 20 Punjab elections. And this was a point he never missed reminding the crowd. But he also made it a point to emphasise to the people that he was different from his predecessor, Captain Amarinder Singh, and was chosen by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi because he was an aam aadmi (common man) or people’s CM. While travelling with News18.com on Tuesday, Channi said, “Look at my cavalcade. Most of the cars are parked in the CM office in Chandigarh, I have only these few. But I have also shown that I can travel like the maharaja before me."

The reason why Channi was chosen by the Gandhis was to negate the image of Amarinder as being aloof and not a team leader. Channi has the tough job of keeping his MLAs happy and together. But is that possible in a deeply divided party like the Congress? “Yes, it is. We are all together. I cannot become the CM if my MLAs don’t win. We are winning, which is why some MLAs are unhappy, but we have reached out to them," said Channi.

But what about the party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who is disappointed that he was not made the CM face? “Neither of us has any issues. We can and will work together. As I have been saying, I wouldn’t be bothered if anyone else was named the CM face," Channi said.

In private, most Congress leaders admit that the Aam Aadmi Party is emerging as their main contender and, when people want change, AAP could be an alternative. Clearly, AAP is not impressed with the ‘poor’ tag given to Channi. “I don’t care what they say about me. (Arvind) Kejriwal has had to apologise so many times in the past. He apologised to (Nitin) Gadkari and others. He will one day have to apologise to me as well. We are winning. And there is no question of ever taking help of AAP or anyone else as there will be no hung assembly," Channi said.

AAP has fielded the runner-up of 2017, Charanjit Singh, opposite Channi. It hopes to cash in on the embarrassment the chief minister may be facing over the illegal sand mining case against his nephew. The AAP candidate said, “We will win this time. Look at this CM constituency. There is so much dirt and no development. People want change and I will bring that change."

Channi scoffs and says the village will be loyal to him and, since he is the chief minister now, he will bring many advantages of being a CM constituency to Chamkaur Sahib. “I have been an MLA from here many times. I know what I am doing. People wouldn’t have voted me to power if this was the case," said the Congress leader. But he is contesting from two seats. Is this out of fear that he may lose, like Rahul Gandhi who had to contest from two Lok Sabha seats? “No way. And please don’t compare me to Rahul Gandhi. I am very sure I will win from both. I wanted to show AAP that I am not scared of them. I can take them on wherever they are. Trust me, people will vote for me. I am the change. The change which you think AAP is offering is actually being offered by me," Channi said.

But how can he take on AAP and his opponents while fighting a lonely battle? “That may be your opinion, not mine. Some of us may have differences but that’s the Congress party. I am confident and sure we all are together I speak to my MLAs daily and it’s a team effort. You will see the results," said the Congress leader.

Channi jumped off the car and asked his security detail to maintain distance from him. As a parting shot, he said, “I do not pretend to be a common man, I am one. I want to meet people and I don’t care about security. Rab rakha (God is our saviour). The people are my shield and they will ensure I am safe and fine and that I win." He then smiled and mingled with the crowd to fight a battle that may decide his political future.

